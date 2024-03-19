Erdoan announces final offensive against PKK terrorists in Syria and Iraq

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Monday that Trkiye would “complete unfinished business” with the PKK terrorist group and its YPG branch in northern Iraq and Syria by this summer.

“We will completely guarantee the security of our Iraqi border by this summer and definitively complete our unfinished business in Syria,” he said at an iftar, a dinner marking the breaking of the daily fast in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. with a group of Turkish soldiers in the capital Ankara.

“Our goal is to offer our children a Trkiye completely free from the dark shadow of terrorism, with a bright future and luck.”

Erdoan said his government provides all kinds of support to soldiers to continue their difficult fight against terrorist groups and will continue to do so.

Noting that Trkiye has started to see the results of its strategy to dry up terrorism at the source within and across borders, Erdoan highlighted the success of the use of armed drones, weapons and ammunition produced domestically and national weapons to target and eliminate terrorists.

“Through our operations, we will not allow these hitman gangs, who are now exhausted, cornered and on the verge of extinction, to be reborn and become a burden on our nation again. Whatever the plan this is, we will not allow the creation of a terrorist state beyond our southern borders,” he said.

With a nod to the current shortcomings of the global system, Erdoan spoke of past experiences that have shown the limits of international alliances and organizations in maintaining global peace. He stressed the need for domestic and national defense industries to ensure Trkiye's self-sufficiency.

Highlighting Trkiye's commitment to defending its borders and interests, both within and outside its borders, against threats, Erdoan said Trkiye is determined to strengthen its army and ensure unity and national solidarity.

The president's remarks came as Ankara stepped up its cross-border operations against the PKK, based in Iraq's mountainous northern region near the Turkish border, and warned of further incursions into the region.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Trkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people were killed in the uprising.

The conflict has long taken place mainly in the rural areas of southeastern Trkiye, but is now focused more on the mountains of northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, where PKK militants have their headquarters in Qandil. Since 2019, Trkiye has carried out a series of cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the PKK, called “Claw”, the latest of which is “Claw-Lock”.

Iraq has said the operations violate its sovereignty, but Ankara says it is protecting its borders. The intention is to establish a security corridor of 30 to 40 kilometers to completely secure its southern borders.

Last week, in a move that could lead to concrete cooperation on the ground against the PKK, Trkiye and Iraq agreed to create a joint committee to work on counter-terrorism during talks between the Turkish minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaar Gler, head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kaln and their Iraqi counterparts in Baghdad.

The Iraqi National Security Council also decided to designate the PKK terrorist group as a banned organization in Iraq, dissipating a long-standing tension that had angered Ankara.

Trkiye often urges Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a semi-autonomous entity controlling the north, to recognize the PKK as a terrorist group and expects the KRG to cut off all logistical or political support for the group.

The PKK seeks to legitimize its presence through political parties and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in northern Iraq.

In rural Sulaymaniyah, it often intimidates the local population by setting up “checkpoints” and carrying out extortion and kidnapping. Collaboration between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the PKK in semi-autonomous northern Iraq risks spreading the terrorist group's violent campaigns across the region.

The PUK, based in Sulaymaniyah, is accused of granting the PKK more freedom of movement, both in the city and in rural areas of Sulaymaniyah. Ankara has since closed its airspace to flights to the city and halted its own flights. Particularly after the death of 21 Turkish soldiers in Metina, the government has repeatedly warned of “new measures” if the Sulaymaniyah administration continues to tolerate terrorists.

The two countries are also preparing for Erdoan's visit to Baghdad after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will mark a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

In Syria, Ankara is fighting the local wing of the PKK, the YPG, which occupies a large part of northeast Syria, in particular the oil province of Deir el-Zour, and which has strengthened thanks to material support from states -United since 2015.

It has successfully launched three counterterrorism operations since 2016 across its border in the region to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Source of Peace in 2019, operations which the United States opposed. .

Washington's support for the YPG is also straining Turkish-US relations as Ankara warns its NATO ally against aiding terrorist elements that threaten its national security, something Washington continues to do despite its promise to withdraw the group from the Turkish border area.

Erdoan warned earlier this month that “all residents of the region must respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be the cause of potential tensions.”