Trump says Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate' Israel and 'their religion'





Former President Donald Trump invoked a double standard of loyalty Monday by asserting that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel.

“Any Jew who votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump said in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump administration official, on Gorka's web show.

“They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves, because Israel will be destroyed,” Trump continued, then referring to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

These remarks echo a cliché that American Jews have divided loyalties to the United States and Israel.

Trump made the comments during a discussion about the war between Israel and Hamas when Gorka asked about Democratic criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's conservative government. Trump responded that he thought Democrats “hate Israel.”

This is not the first time Trump has made such remarks. When he was president in 2019, Trump said that any Jewish people who vote for a Democrat are showing great disloyalty or are misinformed. Following these remarks, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said it was high time to stop using Jews as a political football.

Greenblatt responded to Trump's comments on Monday, saying on X that accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false.

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended his comments.

“President Trump is right, the Democratic Party has transformed into a veritable anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist cabal,” Leavitt said in a statement, highlighting issues such as the Biden administration's aid to Gaza and the speech in which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, called for new elections in Israel.

Trump touted his record on Israel, citing the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The decision sparked deadly protests, during which Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians. He also highlighted steps taken during his tenure to withdraw the United States from the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

The Biden campaign criticized Trump's comments, with spokesperson James Singer saying in a statement that “Donald Trump openly demeans American Jews.”

“Trump will lose again in November because Americans are tired of his hateful resentment, his personal attacks and his extreme agenda,” Singer added.

The Biden campaign compared Trump's rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler, pointing to Trump's comments last year that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump also invoked the cliché of dual loyalty in September when he shared a post accusing “liberal Jews” of voting to “destroy” America and Israel. The post was published over the weekend of Rosh Hashanah, one of the most important Jewish holidays.

“Just a quick reminder for the liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel because you believed false narratives! Hopefully you have learned from your mistake and will make better choices in the future!” It said. “Good year!”

About 70% of American Jews lean Democratic, according to a 2020 Pew survey. The same survey found that about 73% of American Jews disapprove of Trump's performance as president.

