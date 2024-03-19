Is Donald Trump broke? What His Net Worth Has to Say





Last night, Donald Trump said he couldn't get bail for his civil fraud trial in New York, despite 30 companies rejecting him. His legal team filed an appeal to postpone enforcement of the fine.

Donald Trump defends himself against a $454 million fine and claims illegal property seizure. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Trump was fined a hefty $354 million due to fraudulent activities related to real estate transactions in New York. The accumulated interest, amounting to $112,000 per day, brought the total amount to more than $467 million. His lawyers have said that to obtain bail, they would have to post a guarantee worth $557 million, a task they view as a practical impossibility.

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron of New York ordered Trump to pay a hefty fine of $355 million, which rises to $454 million with interest, after finding that Trump had submitted fraudulent financial statements over the years , exaggerating the value of his properties and assets.

Trump is contesting the ruling and has until March 25 to post cash bail for the full amount to continue his appeal. Failure to do so would allow New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the civil suit, to begin seizing the $454 million. James indicated his office was prepared to confiscate Trump's property if necessary.

Trump's net worth

Despite legal and financial troubles, Trump has always claimed to be a billionaire. According to Forbes, his net worth is $2.6 billion. However, this figure contrasts with claims Trump made in an April 2023 deposition, in which he said he had much more than $400 million in cash, while other reports suggest that figure could be closer to 350 million dollars.

Why did Trump's net worth take a hit?

He owes $539 million in fines following two court judgments, which represents approximately 20% of his fortune. Additional liabilities include: $392,000 paid to The New York Times, $938,000 ordered to Hillary Clinton, $382,000 ordered to Orbis Business Intelligence for frivolous lawsuit, $5 million paid in Carroll case, and $110,000 in fees in contempt related to the civil fraud suit involving New York Attorney General Letitia James.

How does Trump actually make money?

Donald Trump's main profits come from a diverse portfolio ranging from real estate projects in New York to a global array of golf courses and hotels. A notable asset within the Trump portfolio is his $500 million stake in the 1290 Avenue of the Americas office complex in Manhattan. Additionally, it has around $600 million in cash. The Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort represents another significant investment, valued at around $300 million, as Bloomberg reports.

Trump goes door to door to raise bonds

The former president hosted private dinners at Mar-A-Lago aimed at raising money from Republican financiers, including Elon Musk, Brian Ballard, Tommy Hicks Jr. and many others.

While public opinion polls appear to be favoring Trump, even with a massive financial chasm between him and Biden, born from Biden's solid war chest and Trump's legal troubles.

Hillary Clinton far surpassed President Trump, but he connected with the American people and that was the difference, Tommy Hicks J vouched for the former president.

However, Musk made it clear that Trump never asked for money. I was having breakfast at a friends house and Donald Trump walked by. That's it, Musk told former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

I am not giving money to either candidate for President of the United States.

Trump supports large corporations, they focus on medium donations and groupings rather than small ones, but work with the Republican Party to organize joint fundraising activities.

Trump accuses crooked Biden of being responsible for his situation

The 45th US president is accusing Joe Biden and his administration of illegally using his hard-earned money for his Truth Social post. I built a magnificent business, which helped rebuild New York City and State, with amazing, unprecedented historic properties and tons of cash, which crooked Joe Biden and his maniacal tormentors are trying to take away. take me wrongly and illegally, he breathes fire.

He also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying: “Bail of the size set by the Democratic Club-controlled judge in Letitia James' illegal, corrupt and racist witch hunt is unconstitutional, un-American, unprecedented and virtually impossible for EVERYTHING. Business, including one as successful as mine.

Is Trump broke?

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC critical of Trump, released a video alleging that Trump is broke, busted and a fraud.

Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, expressed a similar sentiment on X (formerly Twitter), saying: Trump. East. Broken. It has always been a shell game.

