Will Jokowi seek to lead Indonesia's oldest party to secure his post-presidency legacy?
Prabowo's victory was largely attributed to Widodo's tacit support for his candidacy, including political maneuvering to secure his son's nomination as Prabowo's running mate, and allegations that he ordered officials to the state to distribute government social resources to obtain votes for Prabowo.
Despite this, analysts say Widodo may not gain a significant political position when Prabowo takes office, leading him to consider making other moves to consolidate his power.
Widodo has been a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for two decades, but his relationship with the party and its chairwoman, Megawati Sukarnoputri, deteriorated after he supported Prabowo and his son instead of the PDI party. P. presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.
Under these conditions, the move to the Golkar Party, which is poised to secure first or second place in the legislative vote based on preliminary results, potentially presents an ideal opportunity for Widodo to exert his influence and protect his interests against those who might seek to attack him. him, including the PDI-P, which certainly has interests to defend against him, Wilson said.
Golkar, which was the political party of the late dictator Suharto and the ruling party during his New Order regime until its fall in 1998, has made efforts in recent years to rebrand itself as a party with a more populist orientation. It will convene its national congress to elect a new president in December.
[Golkar] We can see the value in grabbing Jokowi now because it can capture the momentum he had as president, Wilson said, referring to the widely popular president by his nickname.
Aware of the potential decline in his power and popularity after the presidency, observers say Widodo understands the need to quickly equip himself with a strong political vehicle, possibly through early elections for presidency of the Golkars party before his departure in October.
Although there may be internal resistance from other senior officials vying for leadership, as well as rules requiring the party president to have a minimum five-year term as an executive, Widodo has shown that “He wasn't afraid to use his influence to get around those constraints,” Wilson said.
Golkar could be a whole new political venture to consolidate dynasty building [for Widodo]which the party does not seem to have a problem with, as long as it does not displace other dynasties or oligarchs in the party, he added.
If Widodo fails to secure the Golkar presidency, he could consider taking on an advisory role within the party, according to Dedi Dinarto, a senior Indonesian analyst at public policy consultancy Global Counsel.
This way, he would still position himself equally among the party's top brass and remain relevant in politics, Dedi said.
Building a dynasty
Widodo has been accused by critics of exploiting his influence over state institutions to pave the legal path for his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo's running mate, in a bid to build a political dynasty .
Although dynasties are not uncommon in the country's political sphere, the president has been criticized by activists and academics who view his methods as undemocratic.
Gibran, 36, mayor of Solo since 2021, was able to join the Prabowos group after the Constitutional Court, then headed by Widodos' brother-in-law, issued a controversial ruling allowing candidates to be exempt from the minimum age. condition of 40, if they had already been elected to a position.
But according to Wilson, Gibran may not be able to do much to ensure his father's legacy in power, as he could prove to be a real lame duck as vice president, as vice presidents have tends to be in Indonesia.
There has also been speculation that Gibran could assume the presidency of Golkar. Although he has so far denied the rumors, this would be another way for him to gain power through a strong party, outside of his role as vice president.
Meanwhile, Widodos' son-in-law and current Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution announced last week that he would run in the North Sumatra gubernatorial election in November. Golkar threw his support behind the 32-year-old after his announcement.
Also last week, Widodos' youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, and his wife, Erina Gudono, said they would run in the upcoming regional elections.
Kaesang took over as leader of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in September. A young progressive party, PSI has a small support base and appears unlikely to obtain the minimum 4 percent of legislative votes required to secure a seat in Parliament.
Further political initiatives from Widodos' sons are expected, observers say, and they will continue to benefit from his support as long as he is still president.
Despite criticism leveled at Widodo for his perceived undemocratic actions during the election, the president has so far managed to avoid any significant political backlash or damage to his popularity, allowing him to achieve high poll ratings. approval of more than 80 percent during his last year in office. desk.
Ultimately, however, Dedi argued that Widodo still relied on maintaining his strong relationship with Prabowo to exert his influence over the country's next administration.
Their relationship will determine whether Prabowo is willing to accommodate Jokowi's request to appoint several of his confidants to the cabinet. In this way, he would have an indirect influence on the policy-making process under Prabowo's administration, Dedi said.

