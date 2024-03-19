Politics
All the reasons why Modi will win again in India
India will soon hold the the biggest election ever, departure on April 19 and until the beginning of June. Nearly 950 million registered voters will be able to vote to elect the 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.
The result is not a foregone conclusion, but most analysts expect Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win five more years in power. After a decade in power, the opinion polls suggest Modi is still well-liked by many Indians and the main opposition parties do not enjoy broad support.
Slow growth, too few jobs
This situation might seem strange to some. The Modi government's record is mixed, particularly in terms of managing the economy. disappointed many voters.
Certainly, as the the Prime Minister frequently reminds voters of this, India has grown faster than many competitors in recent years. But the BJP came to power ten years ago promising double-digit growth rates and he has I never achieved this goal.
Worse still, he struggled to create jobs for the millions of young people who need it.
Critics point to mistakes in the BJP's economic policies that they say have stifled growth and job creation. These include:
Taken together, critics accusethese mistakes have left too many people in precarious jobs and hampered investment in manufacturing, which could provide more jobs for more people.
Strengthening a Hindu nationalist base
Why, then, do so many Indians still support the Modi government?
Part of the answer lies in the BJP's ability to appeal to multiple constituencies with targeted messages. Ruling India does indeed depend on building and maintaining coalitions, whether party coalitions or voter coalitions.
Modis BJP does both. It is supported by several small parties in parliament. What is more important to winning elections is patchwork of different groups of voters he can gather.
At the center of this quilt is a group of staunch Hindu nationalists, motivated by the ideology known as Hindutva. They argue that Indian society and government should reflect what they believe to be the will of the Hindu majority, which makes up about 80 percent of the population.
For decades, they have campaigned to end what they view as unreasonable special protections for religious minorities, including for places of worship and faith-based divorce and child custody laws, as well as on the autonomy status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Little by little, over the past decade, the Modi government has met many of these demands, cementing the BJP's Hindu nationalist base. In 2019, the government revoked constitutional amendments which limited New Delhi's rights to determine how Kashmir is governed.
Earlier this year, the Prime Minister also chaired the opening ceremony of a new hindu temple in Ayodhya, on the site of a mosque demolished by Hindu nationalist activists in 1992.
Shortly afterwards, the government announced that a controversial new law would come into force to allow Hindus, Sikhs and others fleeing neighboring Muslim-majority countries to obtain Indian citizenship. The law can also authorize the expulsion of Muslims considered illegal immigrants.
Many believe that a uniform civil code will be next, imposing common marriage, alimony and custody arrangements on all Indian citizens, regardless of religion.
Courting women and middle-class urban voters
The Hindu nationalist core is strong, but it is not large enough to give the BJP all the seats it needs to govern.
It is for this reason that the party also tried to conquer the growing urban middle class. This group is less interested in cultural issues and more concerned with good governance, as well as India's position in the world.
In the last two elections, the BJP won their support by promising to fight corruption, improve the country's business environment, build better infrastructure and restore national pride. It is promising to continue with this program he can therefore retain this bloc of voters as he probably will in the absence of convincing alternatives.
At the same time, the BJP will continue to seek support from the rural poor and women, who might support left-wing parties or not vote at all.
To attract these groups in recent years, the Modi government has doubled the funding for a rural income guarantee system and launched other programs, including one to provide midday meals to schoolchildren.
It facilitated the opening of Bank accounts for tens of millions of people, including women. This allows them in principle, at least, to bypass corrupt officials and irresponsible husbands when it comes to receiving social benefits.
The government also provided millions of rural households bathroom And cooking gas bottlesarguing that both make women safer.
These measures have been successful so far, with most rural poor and more women vote for the BJP in the recent elections.
This time around, the party is seeking to consolidate support from women, in particular. He led the adoption by Parliament of a new bill on gender quotas, which require a third of Lok Sabha seats will be reserved for women from 2029, among other measures.
A divided and weak opposition
The success of the Modi government in winning over these groups is impressive, but it should be noted that the BJP hasI have never won more than 40% of the popular vote in a national election. If he faced a united and effective opposition, he might struggle to win power.
Fortunately for the BJP, India's opposition parties are divided and weak. If they could join forces and throw their support behind a single strong candidate to challenge the BJP in individual constituencies, they could win more seats. However, negotiations to achieve this have turned out to be tortuous.
Worse still, the fragile opposition alliance has yet to nominate a credible alternative candidate for the post of prime minister.
Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family that ruled India after independence, is an obvious choice, but he is widely seen as a ineffective dilettante. Successful regional politicians like West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee have limited scope beyond their own states.
Meanwhile, Modis personal popularity is high. His modest background and personal charisma still appeal to young and ambitious people, particularly in historically excluded caste groups of power and wealth.
Defeating such a dominant figure will be difficult, if not impossible.
Ian Hall is professor of international relations at Griffith University.
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
|
