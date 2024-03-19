Vladimir Putin to visit China in May to meet Xi Jinping





Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China. October 18, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool va REUTERS/file The Russian President, Vladimir Poutine, trip to China in May meet his Asian counterpart, Xi Jinpingin what could be the Kremlin leader's first foreign trip during his term new presidential termaccording to five sources close to the matter. Western governments condemned Putin's re-election on Monday for unfair and undemocratic. But China, India and North Korea congratulated the veteran leader for extending his term for another six years.highlighting the geopolitical fissures that have widened since the invasin rusa from ukraine in 2022. Putin to visit China, says Reuters one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The details were independently confirmed by four other sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity. Another source said Putin's trip to China would likely take place in second half of May. Two of the sources said Putin's visit would take place before Xi's planned trip to Europe. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the presentation of a Haval F7 SUV produced at the Haval automobile plant located in Russia's Tula region, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool va Reuters/File The Kremlin, questioned about the report Reuterssaid information on Putin's visits would be released closer to that date. Several presidential visits and several high-level contacts are currently in preparation, the Kremlin spokesperson told the press. Dmitry Peskov. We will report back as we get closer. China and Russia have declared a unlimited association in February 2022, when Putin visited Beijing just days before sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine, sparking Europe's deadliest ground war since World War II. The United States views China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest threat as a nation-state, while the US president, Joe Bidenargues that this century will be defined by an existential struggle between democracies and autocracies. Putin and Xi share a broad worldview, which sees the West as a decadent and declining country.Just as China is challenging US supremacy in everything from quantum computing and synthetic biology to espionage and hard military power. (With information from Reuters)

