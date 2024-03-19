Narendra Modi gets emotional at rally in Tamil Nadu, recalls listener Ramesh – Who is he?

Remembering the late Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Tamil Nadu, who was stabbed to death in 2013, the party's senior leader, Narendra Modi, became emotional on March 19 and stopped his speech for a brief period.

Modi, while addressing a public rally in Salem, recalled three personalities linked to the district, including late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan.

But while talking about 'listener' Ramesh, he became emotional. He said, quoted by Hindustan Times, “Today I remember the listener Ramesh.” He then stopped for a minute.

However, the crowd remained silent for a few seconds and then raised slogans in support of Modi.

Resuming his speech, Prime Minister Modi said: Unfortunately, my Ramesh from Salem is not among us.

Ramesh worked hard at the party, day and night, and he was a good speaker. But he was killed,” he added while paying tribute to the late BJP leader.

Apart from this, Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to late Lakshmanan, recalling his contributions to the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu.

“Lakshmanan ji's role in the anti-Emergency movement and his participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also founded many schools in the state. State,” he added.

Focusing on the southern region, Modi on Monday led rallies in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to garner support for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Who was the listener Ramesh?

An auditor by profession, V Ramesh was the state general secretary of the Salem-based Bharatiya Janata Party. On July 19, 2013, he was stabbed near his home by unidentified attackers. The 52-year-old BJP leader had gone to his office to discuss party affairs around 9 pm and was attacked by four people while returning home, police said.

At that time, Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and he inquired about the murder.

After Ramesh's killing, tensions erupted in the area when protesters threw stones at five government buses and authorities had to declare holidays in schools.

According to a excluding tax report, Narendra Modi, who was the face of the BJP Prime Minister, did not give any praise to Tamil Nadu's CM J Jayalalithaa in October 2013, during his rally in Tiruchi. BJP leaders said Modi was not very happy with the state government for the lack of progress in the probe into the murder of auditor Ramesh.

With input from the agency.

Published: Mar 19, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

