Jokowi offered to lead Prabowo-Gibran coalition, Airlangga: no discussion yet





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is proposed to lead Advanced Indonesian Coalition. The Golkar Party stressed that this proposal had never been discussed internally within the coalition supporting Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Prabowo-Gibran). “There was never any discussion,” said the General President (Ketum). Golkar Airlangga Hartarto at the State Palace Complex on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. A similar response was conveyed by vice-presidential candidate (Cawapres) Gibran a few days ago. According to him, there have been no internal discussions within the Indonesian Advanced Coalition regarding the proposal submitted by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

“No, there was no discussion of this kind,” he stressed in Solo, Thursday March 14, 2024. Gibran was reluctant to speculate on Jokowi's role and position in the coalition of parties supporting the 02 presidential candidates. He requested that the speech be requested from the PSI. “(Agree or not?) Yes, I can't answer yet. Please ask the person who suggested it,” he said. Meanwhile, Projo volunteer president Budi Arie Setiadi said the PSI proposal depends on developing political momentum. “Yes, wait and see the developments,” said General President (Ketum) of Relawan Projo quoted on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) said that Prabowo-Gibran is still waiting for the official announcement of the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres). The announcement will be made by the General Election Commission (KPU ) on March 20, 2024. . “Pak Prabowo is still waiting. We are still waiting for the official decision from the KPU, right,” he said.

