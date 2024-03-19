Politics
PM Modis Salem visit: PM Modi pledges to take strict action against corruption in next five years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK founder Ramadoss greet each other during a public meeting at Gajjalnaickenpatti in Salem, Tamil Nadu on March 19, 2024. | Photo credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 19, 2024) said strict action would be taken against corruption in the next five years and asked the people of Tamil Nadu to give his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a mandate massive in the Lok Sabha. elections.
Attending a public meeting in Salem, Mr. Modi said the DMK and the Congress party were two sides of the same coin, both involved in corruption and family rule. It was only after he sent Congress home that 5G technology developed. But in Tamil Nadu, the fifth generation [of the DMK] comes to power, he said.
Mr. Modi alleged that the Center was allocating funds for development projects in Tamil Nadu, but the DMK government was trying to loot these funds, an allegation similar to the one he had made earlier this month. The development of Tamil Nadu is important. Strict measures will be taken against corruption. Due to the support the NDA alliance partners are receiving in the state, the DMK has lost sleep, he said.
INDIA alliance disrespects Hinduism
Taking a dig at the I.NDIA alliance, Mr Modi said their motives became clear after their first rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. They attack Hindudharma and want to destroy it. Again and again they disrespect the Hindu religion. They are not raising any words against any other religion, he said, adding that the alliance had also shown its contempt for the frightened Sengol when he was installed in Parliament.
Listing out various development projects initiated by the government, Mr. Modi said among the two announced defense industrial corridors, one was in Tamil Nadu, while out of the seven announced mega textile parks, one was for the state . The Center has given `260 crore for railway infrastructure works in Salem region alone, he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted that women have benefited from the various development programs implemented by the Union government. Women Shakti has now become a protective shield for the BJP and the Middle East. Over the next five years, more development projects will be aimed at them, he said.
Murder of auditor V. Ramesh
While talking about the murder of BJP general secretary Auditor V. Ramesh, who was hacked to death in 2013 in Salem, Mr. Modi was left speechless for a few minutes. He said Mr. Ramesh was a hard worker who gave his life for the celebration. But he was murdered by anti-social elements, he said.
Earlier, NDA leaders addressed the meeting. India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) founder TR Paarivendhar said people need change in Tamil Nadu and not at the Centre. Thanks to the Prime Minister's hard work, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, he said.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the NDA should work hard for the victory of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK Founder S. Ramadoss greet each other during the public meeting in Salem on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 | Photo credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss said the PMK joined the NDA keeping in mind the welfare of the country. Before our Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into office, Delhi was under the control of 90% of lobbyists everywhere. But these lobbyists disappeared because of the Prime Minister, he noted.
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was introduced as one of the AIADMK leaders in the meeting, said the Prime Minister had provided historic governance in the last 10 years. The Union government led by Mr. Modi was providing a lot of funds to the state, he claimed. Through a single order, the Prime Minister had provided 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, he recalled.
BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai urged everyone to follow Mr. Modi on his Tamil social media account and share it with their friends.
