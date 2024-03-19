How Xi and Putin took parallel paths to become leaders for life

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are growing closer following the war in Ukraine.

They share old grudges against Western power and imperialist ambitions.

They followed strangely parallel paths, crossing term limits to seize power for an indefinite period.

When Vladimir Putin delivered his Russian election victory speech this week (largely condemned as meaningless), there is one man he praised: China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping.

Putin was full of praise for Russia's ties with China, saying they would strengthen even further during his fifth presidential term, supported by his “good personal relations” with Xi.

Reuters reported that Putin's first trip abroad during his new mandate would be to visit his ally.

It’s a friendship forged between leaders whose careers have followed remarkable parallels.

Both took power in countries that were supposed to have safeguards against absolute power, with a two-term limit for their leaders.

Over the past decade, Putin and Xi have crushed what little remained of the domestic opposition on their path to absolute power.

As part of this process, both men reshaped the political system to maintain themselves in power. They are effectively presidents for life.

Eurasia Group analyst Graeme Thompson told Business Insider that leaders were now united around a shared global ambition to reduce US power.

“Both seek to restore their respective countries to what they view as their rightful place among the world's great powers,” he said, seeking to unseat the United States as the center of global power.

“And both deploy a politics of nationalism and resentment toward the West, pointing to past periods of weakness and instability, China's so-called century of humiliation in the 19th century and post-war collapse. -Soviet Russia in the 1990s to justify their domestic repression and foreign policies. political goals.”

Paths to totalitarianism

When Putin began his political career, he presented himself as a reformer committed to the liberalization of Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He even dated Hollywood celebrities to solidify his image.

But two decades later, the situation could not be more different, and the Russian leader no longer seeks to hide his authoritarianism.

Putin destroyed what remained of the Russian opposition and relations with the West reached their lowest level in decades.

In many ways, Putin's uncontested domestic power increasingly resembles that wielded by Xi in the East.

They were born a year apart: Putin in 1952 and Xi in 1953. They emerged from bureaucratic obscurity to govern and then dominate their countries.



Putin on stage in Moscow on Monday.

Contributor via Getty Images





Robert Dover, a professor of international security at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, said Xi and Putin share the ability to build loyal networks of power.

“The careers of Putin and Xi were forged as highly effective behind-the-scenes operators, forging relationships of dependence and patronage,” he said.

He highlighted Putin's early career as a KGB agent and local politician and Xi's as a Communist Party official, negotiating the perilous world of each nation's politics.

Xi has gone even further than Putin in his quest for total power.

At the start of the 21st century, it dashed hopes that China might move toward openness and liberalization.

He worked to destroy domestic opposition, imprisoning the Uyghur Muslim minority in prison camps and harshly suppressing independence protests in Hong Kong.

He introduced a law declaring it president for life in 2018.

Most recently, he gave up one of the few remaining opportunities for the Chinese government to face even minimal scrutiny when he shut down Chinese Premier Li Qiang's annual press conference in 2024.

During his decade in power, he imposed a dystopian surveillance system in China, where citizens' lives are entirely monitored for signs of dissent.

In Russia, Putin served two terms as president and then became prime minister for four years, allowing him to circumvent the ban on serving more than two consecutive terms.

In 2021, he went further. Putin signed a law that theoretically tightens Russian presidential term limits to a maximum of two in a lifetime.

But there was a loophole: The law also reset the count, meaning he could run two more times, enough to stay in office until 2036, when he would be 83 years old.

Both leaders have made combating foreign threats central to their ideologies, whether in the form of “decadent” cultural influences (such as Xi's hatred of Korean K-pop groups) or conspiracies from United States and its allies to “encircle” their country. countries.



Live video of Xi during the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5.

GREG BAKER via Getty Images





Dover said it would be a mistake to view Putin and Xi simply as dictators operating by arbitrary decree.

Both, he explained, built effective networks of loyalists capable of responding to crises and implementing their ambitious strategies to seize greater global power.

They have “the capacity for long-term planning to push a very ambitious military and technological future into the middle of the century,” he said.

Xi and Putin bond over hatred of Western power

It is on the world stage that synergy between leaders is of growing importance and is of increasing concern to Western leaders.

Xi and Putin share an imperialist vision of the destiny of their nations and a determination to end Western domination.

Both leaders, Dover said, developed a deep understanding of how far they could go to undermine the West, without provoking war.



Putin reviewing a military honor guard with Xi during a welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2018.

GREG BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





“Russia and China have sought to influence Western societies and politics through aggressive influence operations, impacting former elite opinion groups, and sophisticated manipulation of media platforms. broadcast and social media,” he said.

“Putin and Xi have developed a keen understanding of the types of highly aggressive actions that will not provoke a unified Western response: this is particularly dangerous for the West.”

Their overall strategy is not only to covertly undermine the West through propaganda and espionage, but also to invade Ukraine.

China has provided Russia with crucial diplomatic and economic support. Xi most likely believes that a Ukrainian defeat would be a major blow to American prestige and a boost to China.

Xi is studying the war closely, experts say, because if America's resolve to defend its allies were weakened by a Ukrainian defeat, then his own ambition to take control of Taiwan would be much easier.

But there are problems

But there appear to be clear limits to the supposedly “limitless” partnership between Putin and Xi, which could jeopardize the relationship in the years to come.

“It’s almost a truism that authoritarian states cannot trust each other, and at a minimum, Putin and Xi will end up doing what is best for themselves and their regimes,” Thompson said.

Putin appears wary of Xi's new economic power over Russia. Xi has sought to exploit this power by seeking influence in the Central Asian republics which have long been considered part of Russia's sphere of influence.

One possible flashpoint, Thompson said, is Russia's Far Eastern provinces, which Chinese nationalists have long considered China's legitimate territory.

He even envisioned a distant future in which Russia might once again seek closer ties with the West to counterbalance China's growing power and ambition.

“Perhaps a post-Putin Russia, fearing growing Chinese power in East Asia, will even end up looking to the West to counterbalance Beijing,” he said, “even if it is far from being the case.”