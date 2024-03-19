Imran Khan gets relief from Islamabad court in vandalism cases





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (center) leaves after appearing before a court in Islamabad on February 28, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two different cases related to vandalism committed during the March 2022 long march.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi accepted Khan's pleas and exonerated him in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations in Islamabad.

Earlier, at the start of the hearing, Khan's lawyer advocate Naeem Panjotha said several cases were registered in a single day against the PTI founder.

He added that neither any notification had been issued nor had the party been informed of the application of section 144.

The lawyer argued that the complainant in the case is a station house officer (SHO), who has no jurisdiction to register the case.

“There are no witness statements in the proceedings against the PTI founder,” he maintained.

The judicial magistrate then asked the lawyer if Khan had been acquitted in any previous cases, to which the lawyer replied, “The PTI founder had even been acquitted in several cases before.”

At this point, the court reserved its verdict on Khan's plea, which was announced later.

Khan, the only Prime Minister to have been removed from office, is currently imprisoned in Rawalpidi Jail in Adiala as he is serving several sentences in the Toshakhana, un-Islamic marriage and encryption cases.

However, the Punjab government banned any meeting with the former prime minister due to security threats.

It is worth noting that a failed assassination attempt was also carried out against Khan in November 2022, when he was leading an anti-government rally in Wazirabad. He was shot in the leg.

Courts reject production plea

Earlier, Panjotha also filed a petition in the court regarding her client's presentation in the hearing.

The court, however, rejected this plea for security reasons.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens while the PTI founder is being sued?” » remarked the judicial magistrate.

The lawyer argued that Khan had also appeared in court alone earlier.

“It is the government's job to provide security,” he said, adding that the PTI founder's legal team wanted to present its arguments in his presence.

“An appearance on bail would have been necessary,” argued the judicial magistrate, rejecting the request.

