Award-winning photographer Kenton Thatcher arrives at UMass Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH – Award-winning portrait and advertising photographer Kenton Thatcher likes to consider himself the most British of Portuguese photographers.

I feel patriotic towards both countries, he told O Jornal in a virtual interview from Portugal. I'm British but I also feel very Portuguese.

Born in London and living in Lisbon for over 30 years, Thatcher photographed many high-profile figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Boris Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Durao Barroso, Maria Sharapova, Michael Cunningham, Paula Rego and many other men politicians, sports icons and artists.

In June 2022, he was appointed member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the creative arts and charity.

According to the UK Honors and Appointments Secretariat website, the MBE honor is awarded to those who are distinguished by their achievements or service in and to the community, which is exceptional in their field and has produced a lasting and real impact which constitutes an example. to others.

“It’s a huge thing and it’s nice to be recognized for our work,” Thatcher said. The queen unfortunately died three or four months later. Last year I went to Windsor Castle and received the award from Princess Anne. I took my mother and my daughter, and to be honest, I think the proudest moment of my life was taking my mother.

But despite the emotional attachment to her homeland, Portugal managed to capture much of Thatcher's heart and soul.

We all have places that, you know, we feel like we can call home, he said. Lisbon is our home; it's a very important part of my life. As the British expression goes, horses for courses – I definitely know that Portugal is the course for me.

On Saturday, March 30, Thatcher will come to UMass Dartmouth to present her work and discuss her professional life.

Presented by the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture | Tagus Press, the event will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Charlton College of Business, room 149. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet an internationally renowned photographer who has chosen to settle and pursue his professional career in Lisbon, said Dr. Paula Noversa, Director of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture. I invite everyone to come and spend a few hours listening to Sir Thatcher tell stories of photographing fascinating people from all walks of life over the last 31 years.

How dyslexia and tennis helped Kenton Thatcher become a photographer

Thatcher said he became fascinated with photography at a young age thanks to his father's obsession with the camera and the darkroom.

My father was a civil servant in London. Photography was his hobby and he had the most incredible darkroom, he recalls.

Suffering from dyslexia, Thatcher often struggled with homework and had some difficulty with classmates.

One day, he decides to take the camera to school to photograph the students and capture school life.

I went home, processed the film and made these really nice prints, he said. When I went to school the next day, the children looked at me differently. I suddenly felt respected.

This inspired him to take more and more photos.

While other children achieved success in certain areas, he began to rely more on his creative and visual strengths. And he had a great chance at 15 years old.

I played a lot of tennis and I played with this photographer, he said. I didn't know he was a very famous fashion photographer in London. And he offered me an apprenticeship.

At age 17, he began traveling and assisting some of the world's best photographers.

I did everything from fashion and beauty to still life and animal photography, which was quite rare in the 80s, he recalls. I really had this incredible experience.

He was 18 or 19 the first time he set foot in Portugal.

I worked as a photographer's assistant, we were in the Algarve, then we arrived in Lisbon, he remembers. We were doing these clothing catalogs. We would go there three or four weeks at a time.

Why did Kenton Thatcher leave the UK for Portugal?

Thatcher decided to go it alone and establish herself as a photographer in the early 1990s.

This proved to be a difficult time as a severe recession hit the UK.

Some of the people I had worked with, very big names, weren't working, he said. Many lost their studios.

He was invited to work for the recently established Central Models agency in Portugal and decided to take full advantage of it. Other opportunities followed.

I attacked every job with a lot of energy and positive energy, he said. I took risks that I probably never normally would, because if it didn't work out, I might be on the first plane.

During this time he continued to develop deeper roots in Portugal.

It was a case of swings and roundabouts, he said. I suddenly discovered that I was very busy and thriving. The truth is that deep down, Portugal ticked a lot of boxes for me, and it still does today.

Many of Kenton Thatcher's iconic images have been used in global advertising campaigns.

Tatcher has photographed many personalities such as former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio, soccer star Luis Figo, actor Joaquim de Almeida and singers Rui Veloso and Marco Paulo for magazines such as Elle, Maxima and Marie Claire.

Many of his iconic images have been used in global advertising campaigns. Its clients include LOreal, Samsung, TAG/Heuer, Nike, Maxim, Sony, Elle, EMI, HSBC, Santander, Citybank and Universal Music.

He has also been heavily involved in charity work as well as other international projects, such as Fashion Targets Breast Cancer (FTBC) and a global campaign for TAG/Heuer in collaboration with other photographers shooting a celebrity calendar in their GT cars, with all profits going to the Save The Children fund.

Despite his great success as an advertising photographer, it is not his favorite profession.

My greatest passion is portraits and people, he admitted.

He currently has a photo studio at the LX Factory, a hip modern art center that houses a variety of small businesses and creative professionals.

Now I photograph a lot of new kids in the neighborhood, he said. There's this new generation and it's very exciting. They are very talented and I'm trying to create this story and document it. Portugal is such a great country, it has so many assets.

What major project is Kenton Thatcher working on?

Thatcher said one of her dreams was to have a retrospective exhibition of her work.

For about 25 years, I have been preparing this exhibition, he said. This opportunity is about to happen.

He said the initiative had just been approved by Lisbon City Hall and also had the support of AGIC, the Portuguese Association of Tourist Guides and Travel Organizers. In fact, I am in the process of finding the right gallery to present the exhibition, he said. This will not happen this year because all places are reserved. So next year, in 2025, I'm going to do a big exhibition here in Portugal covering over 30 years of work.