Trump makes January 6 attack cornerstone of his White House bid





WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Donald Trump kicked off his general election campaign not only by rewriting the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, but by positioning the violent siege and his failed attempt to overturn the election as 2020 as the cornerstone of his attempt to return to the White House.

At a weekend rally in Ohio, his first as the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president, Trump took the stage, his hand raised in salute with the brim of his red MAGA hat, as a recorded chorus of prisoners incarcerated for their role in the January election. 6 attacks sang the national anthem.

A presenter asked the crowd to stand up for the horribly and unfairly treated hostages of January 6. And people did and sang along.

They were incredible patriots, Trump said at the end of the recording.

Having sworn to forgive the rioters, he promised to help them from the first day he took office.

Initially relegated to a fringe theory on the fringes of the Republican Party, the revisionist history of January 6, which Trump amplified during the early days of the GOP primary campaign to mobilize his most devoted voters, remains a centerpiece of the rally itself whether he should appeal. more broadly to a general voting public.

In praising the rioters, Trump rejects responsibility for his own role in planning the mob's bloody siege and asks voters to absolve hundreds of them and himself for the deadliest attack on a seat of American power for 200 years.

At the same time, Trump's allies are installing 2020 election deniers within the Republican National Committee, further institutionalizing the lies that spurred the violence. That raises red flags for next year, when Congress will again be called upon to certify the vote.

And they are not alone. Congressional Republicans are embarking on a new investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that aims to protect Trump from wrongdoing, while lawmakers present parallel theories about why thousands of his supporters descended on Capitol in what became a scene of brutal violence. -hand-to-hand combat with the police.

Five people died in the riot and its aftermath.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, January 6, 2021. Trump is making the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol the cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Overall, what those who study authoritarian regimes warn is a classic case of what we call consolidation, where the state apparatus is transformed around a singular figure, in this case Trump.

Jason Stanley, a professor of philosophy at Yale, said that in history, the question comes up again and again: How could people have not taken an authoritarian leader at his word about what was going to happen?

Listen to Trump, he said.

When a coup against democratic rule occurs and is not punished, it is a very strong indicator of the end of the rule of law and the victory of this authoritarian movement, said Stanley, the author of How Fascism Works.

Americans have a hard time understanding that what happens in most countries around the world can also happen here.

Trump faces a four-count federal indictment for the Jan. 6 accusations that he conspired to defraud Americans following his 2020 election defeat and obstructed the official proceeding in Congress to certify the vote for Joe Biden. As the Supreme Court considers Trump's claim that he should be immune from prosecution, it's unclear when the case will go to trial, raising the possibility that it won't be resolved until after the elections.

On January 6, the first House Select Committee concluded that Trump criminally engaged in a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to prevent his supporters from attack the Capitol and beat the police.

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

More than 1,200 people have been charged in the riot, including far-right extremists Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, and hundreds of them have been convicted. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and attorney John Eastman are facing legal challenges over their work on the 2020 election.

Trump's campaign, in response to an Associated Press investigation, highlighted the work of House investigators trying to show inconsistencies in the special committees' investigation and its star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide who had a front-row seat to the inner workings of the White House.

Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said the Justice Department spent more time prosecuting the former president and targeting Americans for peacefully protesting on Jan. 6 than other criminals.

President Trump will restore justice to all Americas that have been unfairly treated, she said.

Although Republicans privately worry that Trump risks turning off the women and independent voters he would need in the general election rematch against Biden, top aides said there was little they could do since Trump would be Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump focused his attention on Liz Cheney, the former Republican congresswoman, who was vice chair of the select committee and personally secured Hutchinson's blockbuster 2022 testimony.

She should go to jail with the rest of the deselection committee! Trump posted on social media.

Cheney posted in response Hi Donald: You know these are lies because she has worked to dispel the lies about January 6th.

If your response to Trump's attack on our democracy is to lie and cover up what he did, attack the brave men and women who revealed the truth, and defend the criminals who violently attacked the Capitol , she said in a message, you need to rethink which side you are on. Hint: this isn't America.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a rally on January 6, 2021 at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

Many Republicans are willfully ignoring the issue, especially in Congress, although lawmakers ran for their lives and took shelter when rioters stormed the Senate chamber and ransacked Capitol offices.

Senators who sharply criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 attack, such as Republican leader Mitch McConnell and John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate's second-ranking Republican, have now reluctantly supported him.

Others still refuse to support Trump, including Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment for inciting insurrection in the Jan. 6 attack. But the recalcitrants are in the minority.

Appearing on NBC's Meet The Press, Cassidy would only say, “I intend to vote for a Republican for president of the United States.”

One Republican willing to speak out is Mike Pence, the former vice president whom rioters shouted wanted to hang that day as a makeshift gallows stood on the west front of the Capitol.

I was there on January 6. I have no doubt in my mind … that some people were caught up in the moment, Pence said on CBS's Face the Nation.

But assaults on police officers, an environment that ultimately cost lives, is something that I think was tragic that day, Pence said. And I will never diminish it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-jan-6-pardons-2024-campaign-2401ead35cb1402a7b289c2c99761373 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos