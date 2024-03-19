Trump's comments about Jews voting for Democrats spark outrage





New York — Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused Jews who vote for Democrats of “hating Israel” and “their religion,” sparking a storm of criticism from the White House and Jewish leaders.

Trump, in an interview, was asked about Democrats' growing criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war in Gaza, as the civilian death toll continues to rise.

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump responded to his former aide, Sebastian Gorka. “I think they hate Israel. And the Democratic Party hates Israel.”

Trump, who last week became the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, went on to say: “Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion. She hates everything about Israel and she should be ashamed of herself because Israel will be destroyed. »

The comments sparked an immediate response from the White House, President Biden's campaign and Jewish leaders.

The vast majority of American Jews identify as Democrats, but Trump has often accused them of disloyalty, perpetuating what critics say is an anti-Semitic trope.

At the White House, spokesman Andrew Bates called the comments “vile and unbalanced anti-Semitic rhetoric,” without mentioning Trump by name.

“As anti-Semitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world – including the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – leaders have an obligation to call out hate through this that she is and to rally Americans against her,” he said. “Nothing justifies the dissemination of false, toxic stereotypes that threaten our fellow citizens. None.”

Mr. Biden's campaign said: “The only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump.” »

“Trump will lose again in November because Americans are tired of his hateful resentment, his personal attacks and his extremist agenda,” said spokesman James Singer.

Jonathan Greenblatt, who heads the Anti-Defamation League, said: “Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false. »

“Serious leaders who care about the historic alliance between the United States and Israel should focus on strengthening, rather than dismantling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said: “Another day, another depraved anti-Semitic rhetoric from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vilified the overwhelming majority of American Jews. He first called us “misinformed or disloyal” in 2019 and essentially. I repeated it today. The feeling is mutual.

Trump's comments come as Mr. Biden faces growing pressure from the progressive wing of his party over his administration's support for Israel in its retaliatory offensive in Gaza. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

While Mr. Biden continues to support Israel's right to defend itself, he has increasingly criticized Netanyahu. After his State of the Union address, he said he needed to have a “come to Jesus” conversation with the Israeli leader. He also accused Netanyahu of “hurting Israel more than helping it,” saying he “must pay more attention to the innocent lives lost as a result of his actions.”

The president and Netanyahu spoke Monday for the first time in more than a month. The White House says Mr. Biden “reiterated his deep concerns about the prospect of Israel carrying out a major ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million displaced civilians are currently seeking refuge after fleeing fighting in the north.” . Netanyahu also agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss a possible Rafah operation with Biden administration officials, according to White House and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Trump took particular issue with recent comments by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the nation's highest-ranking Jewish official. In a speech last week, Schumer sharply criticized Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war, warning that the civilian toll was damaging Israel's reputation around the world. He also called on Israel to hold new elections.

As the White House officially distanced itself from Schumer's comments, the Democratic leader and key ally expressed a view increasingly shared within Mr. Biden's administration.

Schumer – a longtime supporter of Israel who Trump has accused of being “very anti-Israel now” – responded by accusing Trump of “launching highly partisan, hateful rants.”

“Making Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and U.S.-Israeli relations,” he wrote on X.

The Pew Research Center reported in 2021 that Jews are “among the most liberal and Democratic groups in the United States”, with 7 in 10 Jewish adults identifying with or leaning toward the Democratic Party. In 2020, the study found that nearly three-quarters of American Jews disapproved of Trump's performance as president, with only 27% rating him positively.

Americans are also increasingly unhappy with Israel's military operation in Gaza, according to surveys by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. In January, 50% of American adults said Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip had gone too far, up from 40% in November.

That figure was higher among Democrats, 6 in 10 of whom said the same in both surveys.

