How Xi Jinping went from China's Gorbachev to a combination of Mao and Stalin





WWhen Xi Jinping became general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), some nicknamed him China's Mikhail Gorbachev. Many hoped he would continue the moderate policies of his predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. From an authoritarian communist dictatorship under Mao, the CCP gradually transformed into a party with moderate views and a semblance of internal democracy and collective functioning under Xi's predecessors. After four general secretaries trained under the liberal ideological wings of Deng Xiaoping, Xi Jinping was widely seen as someone who would advance this agenda. Ten years later, when he appeared before the National People's Congress to seek approval for the extension of his term, many saw him not as Gorbachev but as a combination of Mao and Stalin. Over the past decade, Xi has not only meticulously dismantled Deng's democratic moderation, but he has also distanced himself from his father whose enormous goodwill was the main reason for Xi's rise. Like many other CCP members, Xi is also a derogatory term used in China to refer to leaders who rise through the ranks through nepotism and cronyism.

There is, however, a difference. Unlike the fathers of other princes, Xi Jinping's illustrious father, Xi Zhongxun, is held in high esteem in China for his contribution during the years of revolution and subsequently to the construction of modern China. He was one of Mao's main collaborators during the guerrilla war and held many important positions after the revolution. Like Deng Xiaoping, Xi Zhongxun also had moderate views on the economy and faced Mao's wrath. He was repeatedly eliminated from party posts, imprisoned and sentenced to forced labor after 1965. Zongxun returned to the party with Deng after Mao's death and became an important official in the National People's Congress. Xi Jinping, his second son, owes his rise largely to his father. It was the blessings of the Deng-era old guard that ensured his elevation to the party Central Committee in 2007 and then to the post of general secretary. Once in this position, Xi proved to be the opposite of his father. Three decades after Mao's death, Xi recalled the terrible three decades of the Mao era. Mao built a party structure centered on his own personality. A coterie of courtiers controlled it. He ran party affairs in a fanciful manner, often through handwritten notes sent to party meetings that sealed the fate of many leaders. Deng ended this personality cult and authoritarianism when he became supreme leader in 1978. He cultivated a new generation of leaders like Hu Yaobang, Zhao Ziyang, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, the four predecessors of Xi Jinping, committed to collective leadership and the economy. liberalism. Deng introduced limited democracy to the party in 1987 by allowing more candidates to run for Congress than the number of positions. He also introduced the principle of two terms for the President. Read also : How Xi Jinping, whose father was expelled from the Communist Party, became China's Dada Xi While erasing this legacy, Xi not only returned to the authoritarianism of Mao, but also resorted to the cruelty of Stalin. He built a cruel surveillance state and purged tens of thousands of executives at various levels under flimsy pretexts. The fight against corruption has become a euphemism for neutralizing Xi's political rivals. Senior party leaders like Standing Committee member Zhou Yongkang; Sun Zhengcai; Bo Xilai and members of the Politburo were among more than 400 leaders victimized by Xi's campaign over the past decade. The hypocrisy of the campaign is blatant. Xi's close friends, like Jia Qinglin, a member of the Standing Committee who was instrumental in Xi's rise, remain intact despite serious accusations of corruption. Xi has pounced on dissent and restricted internet freedom. Critics like Cai Xia, who taught at the Central Party School in Beijing, had to leave China or languish in prison. Xi has used blistering propaganda to hide his failures on the economic and pandemic front. He has managed to install his confidants in the Standing Committee, a key body that can make or break his chances for another term. Even in the Chinese military, Xi has carried out brutal purges of officers considered less loyal and installed his own loyalists in key positions. Finally, public resentment has grown over Xi's handling of Covid-19 lockdowns, which have caused enormous suffering to citizens. Chinese social networks are full of dark humor. One of the most widely circulated messages during the height of the pandemic called for an urgent meeting of the CCP so that the country could get rid of its leaders. Xi faced an avalanche of criticism when Nancy Pelosi played her bluff by landing in Taipei. But Xi was in no mood to budge. Hypernationalism is its weapon. He attacked America and proclaimed that China was invincible. He is eager to wage war on Taiwan, which could unleash forces that could either decimate his leadership or push the world into terrible conflict. Either way, the world should prepare for a Chinese winter that could get warmer. From THE INDIAN EXPRESS, courtesy The Indian Express (P) Limited 20202023. This excerpt from The Indian Reality: Changing Narratives, Shifting Perceptions by Ram Madhav was published with permission of Rupa Publications.

