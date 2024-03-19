Donald Trump tried to get a bond from a company he misled about its finances





Donald Trump has asked one of the entities he was found guilty of deceiving to help cover his civil bail for fraud in New York.

According to a filing Monday by the former president's legal team, Trump asked a number of sureties to guarantee the $464 million bond needed to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling that declared him responsible, as well as his two adult sons and others associated with the Trump Organization. of fraud. The lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his co-defendants of inflating the value of his company's assets in order to obtain more favorable business loans and insurance terms.

Among the list of entities filed Monday was Zurich Insurance Group, which Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was accused of misleading by claiming that the value of the former president's real estate holdings had been appraised by a independent evaluator. . James said in a previous filing that Weisselberg lied to the company while seeking to renew coverage of the Trump Organization.

The former president's lawyers said Monday that it was “virtually impossible” to gain the support needed to appeal the bail, calling the amount excessive and an “impossible bail requirement.” Trump was ordered to pay a total of $355 million in penalties, which were increased to $454 million after interest. An additional $10 million is needed to challenge Engoron's decision.

“Despite our market research,” the filing states, “we were unable to obtain a bond in the judgment amount for Defendants for the simple reason that obtaining an appeal bond of $464 million is a practical impossibility in the circumstances presented.”

Trump remains innocent of the charges against him and his company and says his assets and personal net worth are valued far more than the documents at the center of his civil fraud case say. The former president also accused prosecutors like James of trying to interfere with his 2024 re-election campaign.

The former president has until March 25 to post the full amount, unless an appeals court agrees to allow him to post bail for a lower amount. Trump's lawyers had previously requested $100 million in bail for the time being, but that request was denied by New York Judge Anil Singh late last month.

Singh's order, however, offered Trump a helping hand, pausing Engoron's initial order that barred the former president from taking out loans in New York state. The appeals judge also stayed Engoron's ruling that barred Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from running their businesses in the state.

