Why India continues to support Putin as Modi congratulates him on his fake election victory

Narendra Modi joined a handful of foreign leaders to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his victory in Russia's fake presidential election, a sign of warm relations between the two countries despite Moscow's global isolation following its invasion of Ukraine.

The 71-year-old former KGB spy handily won Russia's presidential elections, where his only opponents refused to criticize him publicly, winning 87 percent of the vote and strengthening his grip on the country for six coming years.

Western democracies harshly criticized the three-day election, calling it neither free nor fair due to mass censorship and persecution of any genuine opposition to Mr. Putin's rule. Meanwhile, Russia's closest allies, a small club including China, North Korea and Iran, were quick to congratulate Mr. Putin on winning a fifth term in power.

India describes itself as non-aligned along this East-West axis, and its decades-long strategic ties with Russia have only continued to grow since the start of the war in Ukraine, while the Modi government has also forged new defense and trade ties with India. American and European nations.

“Warm congratulations to HE Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation,” the Indian Prime Minister wrote on X.

We look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come, he added.

Cultural ties between India and Russia go back generations, and over the past decades the two countries have worked closely in the areas of defence, nuclear power and space.

India, a major recipient of Russian military equipment, significantly increased its purchases of Russian crude oil after Western countries imposed sanctions and capped prices in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

India became the world's largest importer of Russian crude oil last year, according to Kpler market data analyzed by The independentimporting an average of 1.75 million barrels per day, an increase of 140% in 2022.

The importance of India's continued investment has not been lost on the Kremlin, which has repeatedly praised India for resisting international pressure to reduce or sever ties.

“India pursues an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in the modern world. But India, with a population of one and a half billion people, has the right to it,” Putin said in January. “We have very good relations with India and our confidence in India is demonstrated by the fact that Moscow is the largest foreign investor in New Delhi,” he added.

A month earlier, Mr. Putin received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Kremlin in December 2023. During the meeting, Mr. Putin said: Everything is in your hands and I can say that we are succeeding thanks to your direct support.

Meanwhile, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey and North Korea joined India in congratulating the Russian president.

“We firmly believe that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations will continue to make progress,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

“China and Russia are each other's biggest neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners in the new era,” he said.

India and China, along with Russia, are members of the BRICS group of emerging economies that aims to challenge U.S. dominance of the global economy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered his congratulations on Mr. Putin's “decisive” victory and the Kremlin said the two men expressed their readiness, by telephone, to continue their “effective coordination” within the group of OPEC+ oil producers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, both accused by the West of supplying weapons to Russia, have stressed their desire to further expand bilateral ties with Moscow during President Donald Trump's fifth term. Mr. Putin.