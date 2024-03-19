Did Johnson go to Caracas? | Conservative House

What I want to know is: what did Nicols Maduro get out of it? Meeting Boris Johnson, I mean. The Venezuelan bus driver turned brutal dictator is a busy man. Assassinating 20,000 dissidents, invading Guyana, rigging the presidential elections: so many hobbies that take up a lot of time. Where did he find 45 free minutes to chat with a former British Prime Minister? And for what purpose?

For those who don't know, I'm referring to Johnson's recent secret mission to Caracas. As reported Sunday timeHenley's favorite son took a private jet after a family vacation to the Dominican Republic to meet Maduro. The Financial Times suggests it was organized by Maarten Peterman, a hedge fund manager supposedly keen to normalize Anglo-Venezuelan relations.

Let's put aside, for a moment, the fact that Maduro has a $15 million bounty on his head for drug trafficking and leads a government under investigation by the International Criminal Court for crimes against 'humanity. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. Normalizing relations with London would make it easier for Maduro to conclude extraction deals. Great news for potential investors.

It is not unusual for former prime ministers to engage with questionable foreign leaders, perhaps at a reasonable price. Tony Blair tacitly controls several nations. David Cameron found the golden age of Anglo-Chinese relations flourishing whether he was in or out of power. Johnson has earned more than 5 million since leaving office through speaking engagements and joining Scott Morrison in Israel last November. Global Britain, indeed.

But visiting Venezuela is particularly embarrassing. It is not the country with which the West currently has the friendliest relations. After 2018 elections were boycotted by opposition leaders amid widespread repression, Britain did not officially recognize Maduro's regime. Colin Dick, our senior official in Caracas, is serving as interim charge d'affaires, rather than ambassador.

Joe Biden eased sanctions on Maduro last year, after a failed attempt by Donald Trump's administration to cripple his regime. But he repaid his debt by launching new attacks on his opponents before the summer elections and threatening to annex two-thirds of Guyana. Britain sent a warship to defend our former colony, an English-speaking member of the Commonwealth, in December.

This raises an obvious question: what did the Foreign Office know, and when did it know it? Reports suggest that Johnson texted the foreign minister en route and spoke to Dick before and after Maduro. Johnson's spokesperson emphasizes that he had the active support of his former departments. King Charles Street strongly emphasized that the trip was private in funding and purpose.

Johnson reportedly presented the FCDO scenario during the meeting and stressed that normalization requires Venezuela to fully embrace democracy and respect the territorial integrity of its neighbors. Sources close to Johnson said it was an intense exchange focused entirely on democracy, human rights and Ukraine. It's not really a former prime minister going rogue.

The Petermanns firm previously paid Johnson for advice and speaking engagements. He joined her on her trip, covering flights and expenses. But Johnson is not believed to have been paid for this meeting. There is no indication that commercial matters were discussed. Democracy's blondest champion was taking advantage of an unusual opportunity to become an autocrat.

Johnson has long had an interest in Venezuela. In his first PMQs, he claimed Jeremy Corbyn was in Caracas to view the country as an ally, a gag he had previously deployed as foreign secretary. He first sent him into battle against Ken Livingstone, his former mayoral rival whose oil price reduction agreement with Hugo Chvez he canceled shortly after entering city hall.

But Johnson's interest goes deeper than puns. He wasn't the only notable visitor to Venezuela last month. Sergei Lavrov, Putin's foreign minister, was there to promote cooperation in oil production, gas field development, agriculture, medicine and pharmaceuticals. Maduro supported Russia throughout its invasion of Ukraine. Some fear that Putin could benefit from military support.

Even by his critics, the wholehearted support for Ukraine is seen as one of Johnson's greatest triumphs in office. Continuing to mobilize global support for Volodymr Zelensky has been central to his post-prime ministerial tenure. He will have jumped at the chance to detach a Putin ally and traveled to kyiv for the second anniversary of the Russian invasion shortly after returning from Venezuela.

Johnson is wise enough to know that thinking that 45 minutes of listening to Maduro would see him launch into the dictatorship shtick and throw his weight behind Ukraine is absurd. However, attempting to do so will have piqued his interest. He is still, at heart, a journalist. He knew his trip would make headlines. What did Oscar Wilde say about what we were talking about?

Independent diplomacy in Venezuela sits at the intersection of Johnson's three post-prime ministerial priorities: compensation, support for Ukraine, and presence in the public eye. But it's also exciting and a warning to those who still treat him like the king across the water. Playing James Bond is much more interesting than trudging around Blyth Valley on behalf of Rishi Sunak.

If Johnson had not missed the opportunity to defend Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year, he might still be an MP, perfectly placed as a rallying point for backbench discontent. Allusions of conspiracies still spread in the newspapers today. Leaving aside his dismal popularity ratings and the logistical impossibility for him to re-enter Parliament in the near future, his escapade in Venezuela shows the madness of his supporters.

For all of Johnson's previous obsession with recovering a ball from a scrum, he seems to be enjoying his retirement instead. Perhaps one day he could return when his party needed him. But it's much nicer to sit back and watch Sunak flounder without it, making a pretty penny posing as a statesman without any of the necessary responsibilities. I can think of worse fates.

As for Maduro? Presumably he simply appreciates that the West takes him seriously. Maybe he's just a big fan of The daily mail. Or maybe it really is Caracas.