Michael Moore warns against Donald Trump





Michael Moore has issued a warning about Donald Trump, saying the former president is “smarter” than Democrats.

During the latest episode of his Rumble podcast on Sunday, the director called Trump's victory in the 2024 general election a “legitimate fear.”

“We don't want to say it out loud, but I'm going to say it, and the reason we have to worry is that Trump is smarter than us,” the 69-year-old said.

Left: Michael Moore on November 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Right: Donald Trump, January 8, 2018. The filmmaker issued a warning to his Democratic colleagues during the last episode of his podcast. Left: Michael Moore on November 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Right: Donald Trump, January 8, 2018. The filmmaker issued a warning to his Democratic colleagues during the last episode of his podcast. Kevin Winter/Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I know, I know, you're calling for people to come find me, the guys in the white uniforms with the big net, and take me away. 'Are you crazy? What do you mean he's smarter than us?'”

Moore described the Republican politician as someone who has “been able to do stupid things and get away with it” throughout his life, adding: “It's an incredible record.”

Newsweek has contacted Michael Moore, Donald Trump and Joe Biden for comment via email.

The filmmaker accused Trump of trying to delay his planned trials until after the November election. The 77-year-old faces 91 criminal charges in four jurisdictions, including accusations that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

If the business mogul were elected president again, his convictions could be pardoned by a Republican-majority Supreme Court.

Moore also criticized Joe Biden, suggesting that the president's policies toward Israel were causing a decline in his popularity, particularly among younger voters.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people. Israel has declared war on the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian militant group is based.

More than 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, according to the Associated Press, with women and children accounting for about two-thirds of the deaths.

Moore cited a November NBC poll, which found that 70% of 18- to 34-year-olds are unhappy with Biden's handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“They will never vote for Trump,” he said. “But they can’t vote.”

The Fahrenheit 9/11 director was one of 100,000 activists who called on people to vote “no strings attached” during the Michigan primary in February, to protest Biden's Israel policy.

“In the first two or three years of the Biden administration, I told you not to worry, no matter what the polls say, you have to have a little confidence in the majority of your fellow Americans. Trump is not going to not be left in the White House,” Moore said.

“I said that until October, when the carpet bombing started with our planes and our bombs and everything else, just this massive massacre of a lot of innocent people.”

As of March 18, Trump and Biden had secured enough delegate votes to lead their party in November.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back on Sunday following criticism from U.S. officials.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu had “lost his way” in the war with Hamas. Biden supported the senator, suggesting that Netanyahu's approach has “hurt Israel more than it has helped.”

