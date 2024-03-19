Imran Khan acquitted in 2 cases linked to vandalism during long march





A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two different cases related to vandalism committed during the March 2022 long march, following the former Prime Minister's plea seeking acquittal.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi accepted Khan's pleas and acquitted him in the cases registered at Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations in Islamabad.

At the start of the hearing, Khan's lawyer, advocate Naeem Panjotha, argued that the vandalism, according to the case, took place at his client's request.

“Several cases were recorded in a single day, PTI founder said [framed] in the same role,” he added.

He added that neither any notice was issued nor the party informed about the application of section 144. The lawyer submitted that the complainant is the Station House Officer (SHO), who n has no jurisdiction to register the case.

“There is no witness statement in the proceedings against the PTI founder,” he added.

The judicial magistrate asked the lawyer if Khan had been acquitted in any previous cases, to which he replied, “The PTI founder had even been acquitted in several cases before.”

Following arguments from the former prime minister's lawyers, the court reserved the verdict, which was announced later.

Khan, the only prime minister to have been removed from office, is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi while serving several sentences in the Toshakana, un-Islamic marriage and encryption cases.

A failed assassination attempt was also made against Khan in November 2022 when he led an anti-government rally in Wazirabad. He was shot in the leg.

The courts reject the request for production. Earlier, Panjotha also filed a petition in the court regarding her client's presentation in the hearing.

The court, however, rejected this plea for security reasons.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens while the PTI founder is being sued?” » remarked the judicial magistrate.

The lawyer argued that Khan had also appeared in court alone earlier.

“It is the government's job to provide security,” he said, adding that the PTI founder's legal team wanted to present its arguments in his presence.

“An appearance on bail would have been necessary,” argued the judicial magistrate, rejecting the request.

