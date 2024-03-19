Protesters at DPR burn Ogoh-ogoh with Jokowi's image and 'Flare' light





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Protesters burned the ogoh-ogoh with a photo of President Joko Widodo by lighting it to burst in front of the Indonesian People's Representative Council (DPR) building, Jalan Gatot Subroto, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (3/19/2024). They burned the banner while playing dangdut songs. They also danced together. Burnt smoke and to burst merged so abundantly and then flew towards the city center toll road (Dalkot). In total, the crowd burned three banners. Also read: Crowds demonstrating for and against the government in the DPR throw bottles at each other One of them read: “Movement to defend the sovereignty of the people. The people's action to contest the presidential election is wrong. Support the right of investigation of the DPR-RI, impeach Jokowi.” Meanwhile, the speaker continues to interact with the masses. They made speeches loudly using loudspeakers. For information, the Central Jakarta Metro Police deployed 3,355 joint personnel to monitor the action in front of the offices of the DPR and the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU). The guard staff is distributed across several locations. Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro called on the masses to express their aspirations in a favorable manner. Also read: There is a demonstration, traffic in front of the DPR/MPR building is diverted Meanwhile, the action was organized by two mass groups calling themselves the Movement for Maintaining People's Sovereignty (GPKR) and the National Coalition to Save Democracy (KNPD). They demanded the removal of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and expressed their rejection of the holding of fraudulent elections. This demo took place from Monday (3/18/2024) to Wednesday (3/20/2024). Today, Tuesday, the opposing camp also participated in the rejection of the introduction of the right of investigation in the DPR. They also support the government and regardless of the results of the KPU's decision regarding the recapitulation of the vote count for the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

