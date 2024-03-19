Greek opposition Syriza condemns Erdoan's comments on 'control' of Cyprus





English wall Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 18 that Turkey would have full control of the island of Cyprus today if it pushed south in the 1974 operations. Greece's main opposition party, Syriza, said condemned this remark, calling it a violation of the spirit of the European Union. recently signed the Athens Convention. Erdoğan said: “If Turkey had not intervened (in 1974), there would be no Northern Cyrus, no Turkish Cypriots today,” during an iftar dinner with military personnel Turks in Ankara, the Turkish capital. “If we had advanced towards southern Cyprus, all of Cyprus would be ours today,” he continued. Greece's main opposition party, Syriza, said Erdoğan's claims on Cyprus openly undermined “warming relations” between the two countries. “Turkey is violating the spirit of the Athens Convention just three months after signing it,” said the opposition party. Cyprus was divided following a Turkish invasion in 1974, triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Since then, the breakaway Turkish state in the north of the divided island has only been recognized by Ankara. Erdoğan made the comments in the context of the 109th anniversary of the victory at Çanakkale, an important battle in the Turkish War of Independence. In his speech, Erdoğan also encouraged the inculcation of a “martyr mentality” among young people and confirmed upcoming military operations on the Iraqi border. “As we have made a name for ourselves as a 'fighting people', we cannot afford to weaken our awareness of martyrdom, our fundamental characteristic,” the President said. Erdoğan continued his plans to ensure the security of Iraq's border with Turkey. “We will not allow the formation of 'terrorism' on our southern border,” he said. “We will finish what we started in Syria,” Erdoğan said, promising to completely secure the Iraqi border this summer. March 11, the online newspaper T24 reported that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were preparing for a comprehensive operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Defense Units (YPG) banned in northern Iraq and Syria after the local elections of March, 31st. Erdoğan is expected to visit Baghdad and Erbil after the elections. Following the recent second security summit, the Iraqi National Security Council agreed to ban the PKK, based in northern Iraq since the 1980s. The decision was also binding on the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government , Iraqi officials said. Even though the United States considers the PKK a terrorist organization, Ankara has also demanded recognition of the YPG, as it defines it as a branch of the PKK.

