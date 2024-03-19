West denounces difficult Russian elections as China's Xi congratulates Putin

Western governments condemned the Russian president on Monday. Vladimir PoutineMoscow's landslide victory in a vote they say was neither free nor fair, while China, Moscow's main ally amid growing international isolation, sent its congratulations.

Once all the ballots were counted, the election commission awarded Putin a landslide victory of 87.28 percent of the vote Monday afternoon, a record result that observers say was only possible through force, repression and fraud.

Voter turnout was officially put at 77.44%.

This is the best result for the Kremlin leader, in power for almost 25 years, in the five times he has run for office.

International observers did not monitor the elections in this vast country that spans 11 time zones. The vote which ended on Sunday was accompanied by numerous protests from thousands of its opponents.

The French government described this election as yet another election organized under difficult conditions in the country.

“The conditions for free, pluralist and democratic elections are once again not met,” the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

International standards regarding equal access to the press for all candidates were not respected, according to the statement.

The fact that candidates who clearly positioned themselves against Russia's current invasion of Ukraine were not admitted significantly reduced the pluralistic nature of the vote, the ministry said.

France also condemned the vote organized in the Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia. “The illegal organization of so-called “elections” in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia constitutes a new violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

France will never recognize these polls and their results, he asserts.

A government spokeswoman in Berlin also reiterated that the German government did not consider the vote “neither free nor fair.”

“In our opinion, these were not democratic elections, because no truly opposing candidates were allowed,” Christiane Hoffmann told reporters in Berlin.

The US State Department said the election “took place in an environment of intense repression and imprisonment”, while conceding that “Putin is likely to remain president of Russia”.

“Acknowledging this is certainly no excuse for his autocracy,” said State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, calling the elections “neither free nor fair.”

“The Russian people deserve free and fair elections and the ability to choose from a pool of candidates representing a diverse set of opinions,” as well as “access to unbiased information to help them choose the leaders they want.” so much and help them determine the future of their country,” Patel said.

“And that clearly wasn’t the case in this election.”

The Russian people deserve free and fair elections and the opportunity to choose from a pool of candidates representing diverse points of view. Russians, like everyone else, deserve access to unbiased information to help them choose the leadership they so desire and determine the future of their country. And this was clearly not the case in these elections, which were neither free nor fair.

And as you all know, the Kremlin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running. In particular, they refused anti-war candidates. And as you all know, Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's leading critic, recently died in custody after years of harassment, abuse and imprisonment.

So this election took place in an environment of intense repression and imprisonment and, ultimately, Vladimir Putin will likely remain president of Russia, although he recognizes that this is certainly no excuse for his autocracy.

The EU also condemned Russia's holding of “so-called 'elections'” in the occupied territories of Ukraine, referring to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in violation of international law in 2014 , as well as to the mainland regions of Donetsk. , Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.

“The European Union reiterates that it does not and will never recognize the holding of these so-called 'elections' in the Ukrainian territories, nor their results,” said the statement, issued by Josep Borrell, head of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the European Union. the EU.

The press release also indicates that “the shocking death of opponent Alexeï Navalny in the run-up to the elections is another sign of accelerated and systematic repression”.

In protest of the difficult vote, Western leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, did not congratulate Putin on his victory, unlike Chinese President Xi Jinping who quickly had a phone call with the Kremlin leader on Monday.

Xi congratulated Putin and told him he was confident that Russia would be able to achieve even greater success in developing and building the country under Putin's leadership, according to state television.

Earlier, Lin Jian, the new Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing, said China and Russia were “strategic partners in the new era.”

As Western countries attempt to isolate Moscow in the face of Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, Beijing, outwardly neutral but supportive of Russia, remains the Kremlin's most important ally. Xi called Putin an “old friend” during a meeting last fall.

Trade between Russia, affected by Western sanctions, and the world's second largest economy is also flourishing.

Putin's re-election was seen as a foregone conclusion, with no real opposition candidate on the ballot and widespread manipulation expected.

Election observers from the independent Russian organization Golos complained of unprecedented violations during the elections.

The entire state apparatus turned to propaganda, coercion and voter control, the organization said in a statement.

Furthermore, war censorship was introduced using scaremongering and violence, it continues.

On Sunday in particular, the last day of three days of voting, security forces penalized voters who “wrongly” filled out their ballots.

People were also forced to break the secrecy of the vote. “There’s never been anything like this in an election before,” Golos said.

According to Golos, independent observers were not allowed to enter polling stations and there was no access to CCTV footage.

In previous elections, images posted online showed widespread filling of ballot boxes with pre-filled ballots.