Trump says any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion and everything about Israel

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Monday that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion and hates everything about Israel, once again fueling the anti-Semitic cliché that American Jews have dual loyalties to the United States and towards Israel.

Trump was asked on a podcast hosted by his former White House aide Sebastian Gorka about the Biden administration and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I actually think they hate Israel, Trump said. I don't think they hate him, I think they hate Israel. And the Democratic Party hates Israel.

Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion, Trump said. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.

Trump directly criticized Schumer, who recently criticized Netanyahu's government and called for new elections in a Senate speech about Israel's war against Hamas and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in America.

Remember, when you see these Palestinian marches, even I am amazed at the number of people participating in these marches. And guys like Schumer see that, and for him, his votes, I think his votes are more than anything else, because he's always been pro-Israel. He is now very anti-Israel, Trump said.

Schumer, in response to Trump's comments Monday, said in an article on X: Making Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and U.S.-Israeli relations. Trump launches highly partisan and hateful speeches.

“I am working in a bipartisan manner to ensure that the U.S.-Israeli relationship endures for generations to come, underpinned by peace in the Middle East,” added the New York Democrat.

The administration and President Joe Biden's presidential campaign both responded quickly to Trump's comments on Monday.

As anti-Semitic crimes and acts of hatred have increased across the world, including the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the leaders of the Holocaust had an obligation to call out hatred through that she is and rally Americans against her, Andrew Bates, White House spokesman, said in a statement. Nothing justifies the propagation of false, toxic stereotypes that threaten our fellow citizens. None.

Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer also responded, saying in a statement that the only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump. Donald Trump openly belittles American Jews and thinks Adolf Hitler did good things, referring to comments the former president allegedly made in private.

And Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a post: Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false. Serious leaders who care about the historic alliance between the United States and Israel should focus on strengthening, rather than dismantling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel.

The Trump campaign remained defiant over the remark Tuesday morning, with a spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, saying in a statement: “President Trump is right that the Democratic Party has transformed into a veritable anti-Israel cabal, anti-Semitic and pro-terrorist.

Trump has long used anti-Semitic tropes, lashing out at American Jews who he says don't support him enough. During his first presidential campaign, Trump gave a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition that was riddled with anti-Semitic stereotypes, and shortly after leaving office in 2021, he told reporters that American Jews had turned their backs to Israel.

A year later, he said that American Jews were not sufficiently praising his administration's policies toward Israel: Evangelicals appreciate this much more than people of the Jewish faith, especially those who live in the United States. United. And last year, during the Jewish New Year celebrations, Trump shared a social media post claiming that liberal Jews who did not support him had voted to destroy America and Israel.

At least 63 percent of American Jews said their place in American society is less secure than it was a year ago, according to a report released last month by the American Jewish Committee. The Anti-Defamation League documented a total of 3,283 anti-Semitic incidents in the three months following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, CNN previously reported, an increase of 361% over the same period of the previous year.

American Jews have for decades been a predominantly Democratic and politically liberal constituency, largely identifying with Democrats rather than Republicans, according to the 2020 Pew Research Centers survey. While Orthodox Jews are strongly Republican, American Jews of other faiths, including Reform and Conservative. branches, identified with or leaned toward the Democratic Party.

This story has been updated with additional details and reaction.

CNN's Jack Forrest, Nicole Chavez and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

