Narendra Modi: the Indian Prime Minister whose policies made him controversial

image source, Getty Images

6 hours ago

This year, more than 60 countries are holding elections: votes have already been cast in Bangladesh, Taiwan and Pakistan, while the United Kingdom and the United States are preparing for elections later in the year.

But India's national elections this spring will be seen as the biggest democratic exercise of all, with a billion people expected to vote.

After almost 10 years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominates the Indian political scene. He is everywhere – on government websites, on radio, on television, on billboards and even in train station photo kiosks – leaving little space for other politicians.

The 73-year-old leader is the star of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its most formidable electoral asset.

He is one of the most followed world leaders on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Its massive presence on social networks in a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants is the envy of its rivals.

Although India has a parliamentary form of government, Modi's particular campaign style has the charm and enthusiasm of a US-style presidential campaign.

Modi's political career: 'Great orator'

Modi's supporters consider him a good speaker.

He has a way of interacting well with people, using speech as a powerful communication tool.

Even his political opponents recognize his talent.

However, much of Modi's prowess lies in his ability to know which big events to use to promote himself, according to Santosh Desai, who specializes in self-promotion.

But he says the Modi government saw the G20 as a personal achievement for the prime minister, even though India would have hosted it regardless of who led the country.

“Modi made it a big event. In many ways he understands what the event is about and how it should be used.”

Observers note that Modi's communication skills go beyond simple conversation. His ability to express his emotions, including shedding tears in public, humanizes him in the eyes of his supporters without compromising his image as a man.

Why is Narendra Modi controversial?

These planning and communication skills led Modi to find himself in controversy.

One of them concerns the Gujarat riots of 2002, when he was the chief minister of the state.

Following the burning of a train carrying Hindu pilgrims to Godhra, anti-Muslim riots broke out across Gujarat, causing huge loss of lives, especially among the Muslim community.

Critics have accused Modi's state government of failing to quell the violence.

While Modi has denied any wrongdoing and defended his handling of the situation, the incident has drawn intense domestic and international scrutiny, tarnishing his reputation.

He was later acquitted by India's highest court.

image source, Getty Images

Critics of Modi say his policies and rhetoric, which are often divisive, reflect a pro-Hindu agenda aimed at India's Hindu majority.

Many of his followers call him “the emperor of Hindu hearts” to show their deep love and admiration for his dedication to Hindu values.

But Modi also recalled that he is the leader of 1.4 billion Indians.

In a controversial move in 2016, during his first term as prime minister, he suddenly announced that high-denomination bank notes would no longer be legal tender.

The objective was to fight corruption, the black market and counterfeit money.

But the move caused chaos, long queues at banks and liquidity shortages that affected businesses and the informal economy.

Critics said it failed to achieve its goals and caused serious problems for ordinary citizens, especially those in rural and cash-dependent areas.

How did Modi change the image of India?

image source, Getty Images

After the Gujarat riots, Modi was denied a US visa, but two decades later, in June last year, he was feted at the White House during a state visit.

Modi was elated after hugging and shaking hands in the Oval Office, as well as receiving loud cheers during his speech to a joint session of Congress.

His supporters envisioned his emergence as a prominent international leader, capable of influencing world affairs.

The reception he received in America must have seemed a personal victory to him and he used it to send the message that far from being an outcast, he was now well respected in the West.

How Modi made a name for himself

But in India, the support seems to be personal. Many believe that Modi has made such a name for himself that he is bigger than his party.

“If you take Modi out of the picture, the BJP is nothing,” says journalist Darshan Desai. “The BJP's policies are its policies. The BJP needs him more than the party.”

Branding expert Santosh Desai believes that Modi has positioned himself as a bigger figure than someone who seems to be above everyone.

Even if he sits on the councils of ministers, he always sits a little apart, it is clear that he is the leader and the others are his followers, he explains.

Fashion and media

One criticism that Modi has faced repeatedly since his tenure as Gujarat chief minister is his handling of the media and the fact that he rarely holds meetings with journalists to answer their questions.

“In Gujarat, there were few press conferences, maybe once or twice a year,” explains journalist Darshan Desai.

He used the media and sometimes even badly.

“Even today he manages the media skillfully. I don't mean that in a bad way. The media follow him, that is to say, they do what he wants. The media turns out to be isolated. That’s how we feel.”

Critics say that with Modi in power, media freedom in India is under serious threat, with journalists being trampled, harassed and even arrested for doing their job.

Recently, the Modi government proposed creating a fact-checking unit to monitor social media and stop fake news, but many journalists fear this could expand the reach of censorship.

Accusations of media abuse are not new: criticism has been leveled in states ruled by political parties other than the BJP and similar concerns have been raised in the past, notably under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi .

Modi Family History

image source, Getty Images

Modi has often spoken of helping his father sell tea at Vadnagar railway station during his childhood.

She grew up with four little-known brothers and her marriage to Jashodaben Modi, who lives alone in Gujarat, was arranged when she was around 18.

He publicly admitted his marital status much later in life, as he had to disclose this information when he entered politics. They have no children.

In short, Narendra Modi means different things to different people. For some, he is the most powerful man in India and many of his supporters believe that India rose to the international stage because of his leadership.

His critics consider him a dictator and say he contributed to the decline of Indian democracy by suppressing dissenting voices and severely restricting press freedom.

For opponents, the emphasis on Hindutva ideology and radical nationalism is contrary to India's pluralism and secular democratic values.