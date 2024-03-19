Jokowi seen as ensuring risk management by summoning 2 PKB ministers





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered to be carrying out risk management by summoning two ministers from the National Awakening Party (PKB). They are Minister of Manpower (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah and Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Mendes PDTT) Abdul Halim Iskandar. “Jokowi is trying to anticipate, to manage risks, not to let the existence of the PKB become one of the important pillars that strengthen the right to investigation that could become the target of his shooting,” said the Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Nyarwi Ahmad, political communications expert at Kompas.comTuesday (3/19/2024). He assessed that using the DPR RI's right of investigation to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2024 General Election (Pemilu) is very likely to disrupt the country's political stability. Also read: Jokowi summons 2 PKB ministers and observers expect to withdraw PKB support from Prabowo's future government Furthermore, according to him, the right of investigation is a political right that can be used by political parties (parpol) to corner Jokowi who is considered interference in 2024 election. “If the right of investigation is deployed, launched, submitted to Parliament, even this process will give rise to discussions whose meaning tends to delegitimize picture Jokowi. “In fact, this delegitimizes Jokowi's government, especially regarding the implementation of elections and democracy,” Nyarwi said. Nyarwi believes that Jokowi read that the right to investigation could very well be used to tarnish his image. Indeed, the lawsuit filed by the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) and the Constitutional Court (MK) definitively targets the election management institution, and not Jokowi. Furthermore, Chairman of the PKB DPP Daniel Johan said that currently the signing of the right of investigation has started to be carried out by five council members of his faction. Also read: Anies visits Cak Imin when Jokowi summons 2 PKB ministers, observer: recall consistency This means, according to Nyarwi, that PKB begins to act as an initiator of the campaign for the right of investigation so that it meets the requirements to be presented at the plenary session of the DPR RI. “I think Jokowi anticipated this by summoning the two PKB ministers. “I think this is an important phenomenon, because if we look at the same time, five PKB members also supported and signed their commitment to the right to investigation,” Nyarwi said. It is known that Jokowi's meeting with Ida Fauziyah and Abdul Halim took place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday (18/3/2024). However, Abdul Halim said there was no discussion regarding the right to investigation during discussions between the three. He said Jokowi also greeted PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin. Also read: When meeting Jokowi at the palace, 2 PKB ministers admit they did not discuss the rights of the election questionnaire

