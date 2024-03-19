Donald Trump sues ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over comments





Former President Donald Trump has once again filed a defamation suit against a major media outlet, this time over comments made by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos during a recent controversial interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) .

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, claims Stephanopoulos defamed him during his questioning of Mace during an interview on This Week.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos played a video in which Mace said she was a victim of rape. He first asked Mace: “You supported Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries found him responsible for rape and defamation of the rape victim. How do you reconcile your support for Donald Trump with the testimony we have just seen?

Mace told Stephanopoulos: “I lived for 30 years with incredible shame about having been raped. I didn't come forward because of the judgment and shame I felt. And that's a shame you'll never feel, George. And I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question designed to shame me about another potential rape victim.

Stephanopoulos continued to question Mace on this point, while denying he was trying to shame him.

Mace said: “He defended himself about it and denied it happened, but he was not found guilty in a criminal court.”

Last year, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil case. The jury did not find Trump responsible for rape. But the judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, later wrote: “The conclusion that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was 'raped' within the meaning of New York criminal law does not mean not that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump “raped her” as many people generally understand the word “rape.” Indeed, as the evidence presented at trial below makes clear, the jury concluded that this is exactly what Mr. Trump did. Kaplan made this point in denying Trump's motion for a new trial for damages.

This year, a jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages. This followed another jury's award of $5 million in damages in an earlier phase of the case. Trump has denied her claims and is appealing the verdicts.

According to the lawsuit, Trump's team contacted ABC News after the Mace interview, asking for a retraction and an apology, but they did not do so. They changed the title of a related article that removed the reference to “rape” to “sexual assault,” according to the lawsuit. The litigation also cites more than 10 instances where Stephanopoulos said Trump was found “responsible for rape” or “committed rape.”

A network spokesperson said, “ABC News has no comment.”

The lawsuit, which names the network and Stephanopoulos as defendants, claims the anchor's statements were “false, intentional, malicious and designed to cause harm.”

Carroll's lawyer, meanwhile, said his client may file a new lawsuit against Trump as Trump continues to attack him.

The lawsuit is the latest filed by Trump against a major media outlet. He has sued CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times in recent years, but those suits were dismissed.

