China's economic growth target challenged by real estate crisis, structural problems





Real estate in China has enjoyed two decades of meteoric growth alongside rising living standards across the country and has long accounted for more than a quarter of China's GDP. But the sector has become emblematic of the challenges facing China's economy as a whole: Burdened by cheap debt and growing demand, millions of unfinished homes now sit empty. Debt to rights Despite official efforts to offer fresh support, “the real estate sector has shown no signs of recovery,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. The government's work report released Tuesday promised bigger measures: more investment in government-funded housing, efforts to meet “justified financing requests” from real estate companies, and a vaguely defined “new development model.” defined for real estate. “The real estate sector is likely to remain a prolonged drag on growth,” according to Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING. But economists had hoped Beijing would move beyond its traditionally cautious approach to bailouts, which Chinese Premier Li Qiang likened this year to seeking “short-term growth while accumulating long-term risks.” term”. “Fiscal policy needs to become more expansionary than last year,” Larry Hu, chief China economist at the Macquarie Group, told AFP. Beijing, he said, must “stabilize the real estate sector, with the government stepping in as buyer/lender” as a last resort. For many, Beijing's refusal to change its budget deficit to GDP target this year – kept at 3% – was a sign that big bailouts were not on the agenda. That target “fell below expectations and demonstrates a cautious approach to fiscal policy,” Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note. This is not to say that there is no help at all. Tuesday's work report calls for the issuance of 3.9 trillion yuan ($541.8 billion) in special purpose bonds to shore up ailing public finances, an increase of 100 billion yuan, according to the report. yuan compared to last year. On top of that, officials pledged an additional $1 trillion in “very long-term special Treasury bonds” to finance other major state projects. These measures “will provide an additional boost,” said Sarah Tan, an economist at Moody’s. “Local governments felt the brunt of the real estate sector's struggles as much of its revenue came from the sale of land to property developers,” she said. “The dried-up revenue stream has hampered the government’s ability to support the sector in its darkest hours.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/business/2024/Mar/19/chinas-economic-woes-far-from-over-despite-optimistic-growth-goal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos