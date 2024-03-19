



The Conservatives are on track to be defeated in the general election, according to the chairman of the party's constituency associations in Kent. Sarah Hudson says the Conservatives don't have enough time to turn things around before voters go to the polls, which are expected to take place in the fall. Sarah Hudson, Chair of the Kent Area Conservatives Malling's departmental councilor says she is not defeatist but realistic about the party's prospects. The chairman of the Kent Area Conservatives said: We're not going to win the election, but having said that, we still have a lot of support. The problem is whether this support will hinder the vote. The Conservatives don't want Keir Starmer in power, but unfortunately that's where this is going to end. His comments come as the latest opinion polls suggest the gap between the two main parties is not budging. Cllr Hudson says an improving economy with likely interest rate cuts and falling inflation meant the longer the election date could be delayed, the better. <!--iframe--> Labor leader Keir Starmer The longer it is left, the more impact these things will have on people in their daily lives, she said. Cllr Hudson says the Covid pandemic has been a significant factor due to the huge sums involved in keeping people employed during furlough. If that hadn't happened and hadn't required huge amounts of money spent to help people stay safe, the political outlook might have been different, she says. These things are cyclical. I remember waking up in 1992 not expecting to hear that John Major had won, said Cllr Hudson. As for whether local party activists still wanted Boris Johnson back at some point, she said most believed he had had his opportunity. Former Conservative leader Boris Johnson His time is over now. Coming back will not improve the situation, said Councilor Hudon. She dismissed the influence of the Reform Party, saying that if it had broken through, it would have happened before now. It is a protest group, just like the Green Party, she added. Kent returned 16 Conservative MPs in the 2019 general election, receiving 60% of the vote, an increase of 3.6% from 2017. The Labor Party, then led by Jeremy Corbyn, saw a drop of 6.6%. at 25% and elected only one MP, Rosie Duffield. Canterbury. He hopes to win back seats he last held in 1997, when, under Tony Blair, the party won a landslide victory and uprooted eight of the sitting Tory MPs in the counties.

