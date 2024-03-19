In Salem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional while recalling listener Ramesh. who was he? | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday became emotional and briefly interrupted his speech while remembering the late BJP leader who was stabbed to death in 2013. Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi drinks water amid his speech during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI) Addressing a public rally in Salem, Modi recalled three personalities linked to the district, including late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. However, he got emotional while talking about the 'listener' Ramesh. Today I remember listener Ramesh, PM Modi said before pausing his speech for over a minute. The crowd remained silent for a few seconds and then raised slogans in support of Modi. Resuming his speech, Prime Minister Modi said: Unfortunately, my Ramesh from Salem is not among us. Ramesh worked hard for the party, day and night, and he was a good speaker. But he was killed, he added while paying homage to the late BJP leader. (Also Read: PM Narendra Modi on Shakti row: DMK and Congress never speak against other religions) Who was the listener Ramesh? V Ramesh, an auditor by profession, was a Salem-based state general secretary of the party. The 52-year-old BJP leader was stabbed near his home on July 19, 2013 by unidentified assailants. The BJP leader had gone to his office to discuss party affairs around 9 p.m. and was attacked by four people while he was returning home, police said. At that time, Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, had called and inquired about the murder. The incident caused tension in the region, with protesters throwing stones at five government buses and authorities having to declare a holiday in schools. In October 2013, HT reported that Narendra Modi, who was the face of the BJP Prime Minister, had not given any praise to Tamil Nadu's CM J Jayalalithaa, during his rally in Tiruchi. BJP leaders in TN said Modi was not very happy with the state government for the lack of progress in the probe into the murder of auditor Ramesh. The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to late Lakshmanan, recalling his contributions to the growth of the party in Tamil Nadu. “Lakshmanan ji's role in the anti-Emergency movement and his participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also founded many schools in the state. State, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/in-salem-pm-narendra-modi-gets-emotional-while-recalling-auditor-ramesh-who-was-he-101710840561739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos