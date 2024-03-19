Donald Trump's poll leadership could be masking a real problem





Donald Trump's lead in the polls over President Joe Biden could mask a problem facing his campaign.

Even though the general election is expected to be a close race between Trump and Biden, the presumptive Republican nominee has received good news from national polls and surveys in battleground states. But these figures carry a warning signal: Trump's lead is within the margin of error.

In a head-to-head matchup, the former president leads his Democratic opponent by 2 points, 44 percent to 42 percent, according to a YouGov poll conducted last week. Trump also leads in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to Fox News and Quinnipiac University polls this month.

Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at Forum River Center March 9 in Rome, Georgia. Trump's lead in the polls is within the margin of error.

Trump's advantage in all of these polls is within the margin of error, meaning Biden still has the opportunity to perform better in an actual election.

Biden also had a good week in some polls, after national surveys from Reuters/Ipsos, Civiqs/Daily Kos and Democratic super fund PAC Progress Action all showed him with a one-point advantage over Trump. Once again, the lead in these polls – although this time held by Biden – was within the margin of error.

Trump and Biden share another trend in the polls. Neither candidate has been able to stimulate public opinion about their campaign, even after major events like Trump's victories in January, when he won Iowa and New Hampshire, or the Biden's State of the Union address earlier this month.

Although Democrats praised the 81-year-old president for his energetic performance, polls show his speech did little to improve his approval rating, which remains stagnant below 40 percent.

Trump's approval, on the other hand, while still underwater, has managed to have a higher net favorability rating than Biden's for seven straight weeks, according to Morning Consult's poll tracker . Biden's net favorability has surpassed Trump's only once since late September.

Pollsters found the two men tied with 43 percent support each in their Monday update. However, Trump did better among independents, with 37 percent support to Biden's 32 percent. Each candidate also retained a majority of their 2020 voters. Nearly 90% of those who supported Trump in the last election would vote for him again in November, while 83% of Biden 2020 voters said the same of the Democrat.

“While Trump consistently led Biden for most of the first two months of 2024, the race has narrowed in recent weeks,” said Cameron Easley and Eli Yokley of Morning Consult.

