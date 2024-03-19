Jokowi eyes leadership of Golkar Party to cement legacy and strengthen family's political future





As Indonesian President Joko Widodo prepares to leave office after a decade at the helm of the country, speculation is rife about his next policy move. Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi, is said to have been eyeing the direction of Golkar, Indonesia's oldest political party, with the aim of securing his inheritance and ensuring the persistence of his family's political influence. The strategic shift comes as he supports Prabowo Subianto's presidential victory, despite potential risks to his political stature within his current party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). Strategic move amid political changes As Indonesia's Election Commission prepares to announce official results soon, Widodo's support for Subianto, including his controversial political maneuvers and welfare distribution tactics, has sparked debate. Analysts suggest Widodo is moving toward Golkar could be a fallback solution to maintain its influence after the presidency, especially since its relations with the PDI-P and its president Megawati Sukarnoputri have deteriorated. Golkar, once the political backbone of Suharto's New Order regime, is now seen as a viable platform for Widodo to expand his political legacy and safeguard his family's future. Family political ambitions Widodo's sons have been active in politics, with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, currently mayor of Solo, being a notable figure. Despite criticism of dynastic politics, Widodo's support for his sons' political careers is unmistakable. Next Golkar National Congress could potentially open doors for Widodo or his family, although challenges from other senior party officials and internal rules may pose obstacles. Yet Widodo's habit of exploiting his influence suggests he could overcome these obstacles. Implications for the Indonesian political landscape Widodo's potential move to lead Golkar indicates a strategic shift in Indonesia's political dynamics, aimed at consolidating power and protecting his family's interests. While this could strengthen Widodo's legacy, it raises questions about the implications for democracy and political diversity in Indonesia. As Golkar prepares for his national congress, the political arena is closely following, recognizing that Widodo's decision could have a significant impact on the country's future political landscape. As Widodo navigates these complex political waters, his actions will not only shape his legacy but also define Indonesia's political future. Whether leading Golkar or influencing it behind the scenes, Widodo's strategies reveal a deep understanding of power dynamics and a determination to remain a significant political force in Indonesia.

