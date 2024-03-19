Main Greek opposition party condemns Erdoan for provocative comments on Cyprus





SYRIZA, Greece's main opposition party, has condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's recent comments regarding the divided island of Cyprus, calling them provocative and damaging to the positive climate of Turkish-Greek relations, according to Greek newspaper Kathimerini. reported. Erdoan made the controversial remarks during an iftar dinner on Monday during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, where he met senior military commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). In his comments, Erdoan defended a Turkish military operation on the island in 1974 and claimed that if Turkish forces had moved further south at the time, the island would not be divided between north and south and that the entire island could be Turkish today. Despite all the pressures, without Turkey's intervention, neither the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus nor the Turkish Cypriots would exist today. In fact, maybe if we had pushed south, and I say this as a son of the present, there would no longer be north or south and Cyprus would be entirely ours, Erdoan said. Cyprus, which joined the European Union in 2004, has been divided since Turkey invaded the northern part of the island in 1974, in response to a coup by Greek Cypriot nationalists who wanted to link the country to Greece. The northern part of the island, populated mainly by Turkish Cypriots and Turkish settlers, was self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) in 1983. SYRIZA – the Coalition of the Radical Left and Progressive Alliance – said in a statement on Tuesday that it unequivocally condemns the Turkish president's latest provocative statements on the Cyprus issue. President Erdogan's unacceptable statements clearly undermine the positive climate in Greek-Turkish relations, which the [Kyriakos] The Mitsotakis government complacently insists. Just three months after signing the Athens Declaration, Turkey is once again violating its spirit and letter, SYRIZA said in its statement, referring to a non-binding agreement signed between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdoan in December to improve bilateral relations. After years of tensions over migration, energy rights and maritime borders in the Aegean Sea, Greece and Turkey resumed high-level talks in December when President Erdoan visited Athens for the first time since 2017 and signed a declaration of friendship between the two historic rivals. SYRIZA, a center-left political party founded in Greece in 2004, also called on the Greek government to respond to Erdoan's statement with necessary diplomatic actions that would make clear that such unacceptable and inflammatory statements weigh on relations Greek-Turkish. and Euro-Turkish relations. The party also accuses Mitsotakis and his government of pursuing an opaque foreign policy that systematically devalues ​​the Cyprus issue and fails to respond to Turkish provocations. Meanwhile, Mitsotakis announced plans last week to visit Ankara in May, which would be seen as another step in reducing tensions between the two neighbors and NATO allies. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

