Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Bhutan from March 21





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bhutan from Thursday (March 21). This announcement comes days after Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's visit to India and Prime Minister Modi's invitation to visit Bhutan. The visit is in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its Neighborhood First policy, a Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, 2024. This visit is in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the emphasis placed by the government on its neighborhood policy first”, we can read. A press release… pic.twitter.com/zp5x2GN0cT – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024 During the visit, PM Modi will receive an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck. The Prime Minister will also meet with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay. ALSO READ | PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese Tshering Tobgay, discusses ways to expand friendship, cooperation “India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership, rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. Our common spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and dynamism to our exceptional relations” , indicates the government press release. “The visit will be an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional issues of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples” , adds the press release. Bhutanese Prime Minister's visit to India Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in India last week for a five-day visit in his first foreign trip after assuming responsibility for the top office in January. Tobgay held a meeting with Modi in New Delhi on March 14 during which the former invited the latter to visit Bhutan. This was Tobgay's first official visit abroad after being elected Prime Minister of his country for the second time in January this year. He spoke to Prime Minister Modi on various aspects of the “unique and special partnership” between India and Bhutan.

