Donald Trump snubs Rudy Giuliani





Donald Trump ignored former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani when thanking New York Republicans for their support in 2024, a move that could suggest the former president has fallen out with one of his most loyal supporters .

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said: “Thank you to all the great politicians, representatives and county committees for your support of me. New York State is a much different place now than it was two years ago. There is.”

He added: “We are going to play a very important role for New York in the next presidential election. November 5 will be the most important day in the history of our country!”

The social media post was accompanied by a list of New York legislators in the House of Representatives, New York State elected officials, members of the New York City Council, clubs and committees of the New York State and “notables” who supported Trump in his campaign for whites. Home.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's 2024 campaign for comment via email Tuesday morning.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16, 2024; Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media where Republican candidate Florida… Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally in Vandalia, Ohio on March 16, 2024 ; Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media where Republican candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold a campaign event on January 21, 2024 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump did not mention Giuliani, one of his most loyal supporters, among the New York Republicans he is grateful for. More Getty images

The list, which included more than 80 names, did not mention former New York Mayor Giuliani, who could have been included in the notable category, where other former officials are listed.

Nor does he mention George Santos, the expelled Republican congressman who, despite falling from grace for lying about his biography and spending campaign funds on Botox injections and luxury goods, recently announced that he would run for office again in 2024.

Trump never weighed in on the controversy surrounding Santos, who represented New York's 3rd Congressional District for less than a year between January and December 2023.

But previous reports have shown that the former president apparently does not seem interested in Santos. When the former New York congressman attended Trump's watch party in New Hampshire in January, he told reporters he did so in a personal capacity because he hadn't been invited .

There is other evidence that the years-long bond with Giuliani may finally have broken down.

Already in 2021, relations between the two men were deteriorating, as Trump reportedly refused to pay Giuliani's legal fees. The Washington Post wrote that the former president asked his aides not to pay Giuliani's fees, saying he was offended by the former mayor's demand for $20,000 a day.

The problem resurfaced a few years later, when it emerged that Trump still had not paid Giuliani the money he allegedly promised his team with a “handshake deal,” as the mentioned CNBC.

After Giuliani was named among Trump's co-conspirators attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, it emerged that he was among several Trump allies who were never paid by the political operation of the former president for the work accomplished at the end of 2020. This information was revealed during a private meeting between the team of special advisor Jack Smith and Timothy Parlatore, lawyer for Bernard Kerik, Giuliani associate.

Despite this, Giuliani still declares himself loyal to Trump. Rolling Stone recently reported that the former lawyer said he would never “break” Trump or betray him, despite the mounting legal fees and criminal charges he faces.

