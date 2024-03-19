Jokowi reportedly trying to get PKB to become a vehicle for investigative rights

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Nyarwi Ahmad, political communications expert at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), believes that President Joko Widodo is trying to anticipate the National Awakening Party (PKB) becomes a motor or driving force right of investigation DPR RI by summoning two PKB ministers to his cabinet.

The two ministers are Minister of Manpower (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah and Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Transmigration (Mendes PDTT) Abdul Halim Iskandar.

The three met at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday (3/18/2024).

“I think in this way it is an effort Jokowi for risk management, anticipating a wave of investigative rights,” Nyarwi told Kompas.com, Tuesday (3/19/2024).

Also read: When Jokowi met with 2 PKB ministers amid the issue of electoral fraud investigation rights…

Nyarwi said that PKB's seat in the DPR RI is currently not the highest.

However, the strength of the PKB must be taken into account because it has a vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), namely Muhaimin Iskandar.

This position, said Nyarwi, would allow the PKB's voice to encourage the DPR RI's right of investigation to be taken into account and heard by the public.

“In addition, the questionnaire concerns elections that are considered undemocratic, there is a lot of fraud for example, or where Jokowi is considered to be playing, that is where the position of the PKB is important,” he said. -he declares.

Nyarwi believes Jokowi read that the use of the right of investigation would be directed against those seen as overly interfering in the 2024 elections.

This position clearly does not benefit Jokowi, who needs a positive public image to carry out the remainder of his term.

“Right of investigation “It’s a political mechanism that allows you to drag the president into traffic, into trials, or into disappointments in the process or the results of elections,” he said.

Also read: By meeting 2 PKB ministers, Jokowi seen as gathering support for Gembosi rights investigation

“If it is through the Bawaslu mechanism or the Constitutional Court (MK), I think it will be difficult to attract the President as head of state and head of government as responsible parties, because the “Real institutions responsible for holding elections already exist,” he explained.

However, Nyarwi saw that Jokowi's moves to summon Ida Fauziyah and Abdul Halim Iskandar were not excessive.

According to him, the political measures were measured and reasonable because Jokowi did not meet Muhaimin.

Indeed, the PKB is still a political party (parpol) part of the government.

“Within this limit, the measures taken by Jokowi are still measurable, yes, they make sense because they do not intervene with the parties, but through the people who represent the parties in Jokowi's government,” he said. he declares.

PKB DPP Chairman Daniel Johan said that five members of the PKB faction signed an agreement for the right of investigation to fulfill the conditions to be pushed to the DPR RI plenary meeting.

Even so, he said, this requirement remains insufficient because it requires 25 signatures from Council members from two factions.

However, until yesterday, Daniel claimed that only the PKB faction had signed.



Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.

