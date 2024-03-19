Johnson advises his successor not to always listen to the Treasury





Boris Johnson appeared to take a parting shot at his former chancellor Rishi Sunak by saying a prime minister should not always listen to the Treasury (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire) Boris Johnson said major infrastructure projects would not have been built if we had always listened to the Treasury in an apparent farewell shot to its former chancellor Rishi Sunak. THE Prime Minister gave some advice to his successor during his last mandate Communal room appearance, which included: Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can and make this country the best place to live and invest, which it is. I like Treasury but remember if we had always listened to the Treasury we would not have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel. Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to look in the rearview mirror. Boris Johnson This jibe took place before the final round of voting by Conservative MPs to decide which two candidates they will present to Conservative MPs while they wait to choose the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson loyalists have backed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has promised sweeping tax cuts, while Mr Sunak has presented himself as the fiscally conservative candidate who first wants to rein in the inflation. The Prime Minister's allies blamed Mr Sunak's resignation as chancellor for triggering a series of government departures and precipitating Mr Johnson's demise. Downing Street said Mr Johnson was making a wider point about investment in major infrastructure projects in his comments on the Treasury during Prime Minister's Questions. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Ministers' Questions (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire) When asked what prompted the remarks, his press secretary told reporters: I think you heard him talking about a broader point, in terms of investing in large infrastructure projects . But I think what the Prime Minister and the Treasury have done in recent years shows that we have invested record amounts in infrastructure. In his advice to his PMQ successor, Mr. Johnson also said: Focus on the road ahead, but never forget to check the rearview mirror. And above all, remember that it's not Twitter that matters, it's the people who sent us here. His press secretary denied that Mr Johnson had blamed Twitter for the collapse of his premiership, saying: I think the point he was making there is that every MP is there to serve the public, and that's what it should focus on. Asked about her remarks about checking the rearview mirror, she replied: “I'll let her words speak for themselves. The Prime Minister signed off his last family homes by declaring that the mission was largely accomplished, for now, and telling MPs: Hasta la vista, baby.

