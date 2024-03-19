Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acquitted in two vandalism cases linked to 2022 anti-government march





In a relief to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted him in two long-march vandalism cases, The Express Tribune reported.

On May 27, 2022, Islamabad police filed separate cases against 150 people, including Imran Khan, then chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and other party leaders including Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser , for allegations of arson and vandalism in the country. federal capital a day earlier.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi announced the reserved verdict earlier today. The court, however, rejected the PTI founder's request to appear before the court.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that during the hearing, Imran's lawyer Naeem Panjotha said all charges against the ex-prime minister were limited to acts of intimidation. He was incarcerated in several similar cases in one day. The complainant in this case is an SHO and he has no authority to file a complaint. The case also does not include witness statements, he added.

The judge asked whether Imran had been acquitted in previous cases, to which the lawyer replied in the affirmative.

The complaints against the former prime minister were registered at Sahala and Lohi Bhair police stations.

In the case filed against the PTI founder and others, footage from Safe City cameras as well as those from private news channels were included in the case files as evidence. At least 39 people were taken into custody after identification using the images.

Two FIRs were registered at Kohsar police station following the complaint of sub-inspector Asif Raza and sub-inspector Ghulam Sarwar under sections 109 (complete), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 ( unlawful assembly), 186 (obstruction of public service). ), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing harm) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause harm) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Raza said in his FIR that he and his other policemen were patrolling near China Chowk on Jinnah Avenue when, at 11 p.m., around 100-150 people carrying PTI flags suddenly moved towards Express Chowk . He added that the police tried to arrest the PTI supporters over the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad, but they did not listen and instead pelted stones at the policemen and set trees on fire, The Express Tribune reported.

The SI said 36 individuals, “acting at the behest of Imran and other PTI leaders”, were “put under control”.

In May 2022, Imran launched a march to Islamabad to topple the coalition government that took power after he was ousted as prime minister following a vote of no confidence.

The rally was part of the PTI's struggle to achieve “real freedom” and deliver the nation from the “slavery” of the “US-backed” coalition government, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran accused the coalition government of being an “imported government that came to power through a US-backed conspiracy.”

