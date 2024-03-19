Modi asks cabinet to prepare five-year plans by May 1





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all ministries under the 10 Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoS) to create a five-year post-poll plan as well as a 100-day programme. He wants the first draft to be prepared and ready for approval by the Cabinet Secretary by May 1. The Prime Minister has reportedly asked the Finance Ministry to ensure a paradigm shift in the Budget 2024-25 to incorporate the first steps to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been asked to organize seminars with industrial chambers like CII and FICCI, the sources said. 100 day package

This assumes importance since a similar exercise was launched in 2019 in the third week of June, after the formation of the new government, while this time, the first 100-day action plan is expected to start immediately and end around September 10. According to the Prime Minister's instructions, shared by NITI Aayog with different ministries, all departments should complete the preparation of the roadmap by March 25 and the head of each SGoS should complete the consolidation and integration of the roadmaps. departmental roads in a thematic sectoral roadmap by April 5. Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary has been asked to review the submissions of each of the 10 SGoS between April 8 and 15. The block secretaries will complete the consolidation by April 25 and the first draft is expected to be ready by June 1, an official source said. . NITI Aayog has also been asked to prepare for its board meeting in June itself, after the new government is sworn in, a source said. I've had

The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Education to include questions on Viksit Bharat in school and college examinations as well as organize discussions in universities on all areas related to Viksit Bharat. The Department of Personnel and Training has also been asked to add the Viksit Bharat theme to the syllabus and exams conducted by Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT). The Ministry of Science and Technology has been asked to identify 5-10 priority areas for advanced technologies for utilizing the 1 lakh-crore corpus fund announced in the interim budget for 2024-25. The five-year action plan should mention the challenges of all projects and incorporate the most difficult tasks rather than the easy ones, the sources said. This is a departure from previous projects such as irrigation projects or 100% rural electrification, which were considered low-hanging fruit nearing completion. The 10 SGoS were formed in October 2016 and have been designated as permanent institutional mechanisms since January 2017. We learn that several ministries have started preparations and some departments have even submitted the action plan to the SGoS. Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who heads the rural and agriculture SGoS, is holding a meeting of the ministry on Tuesday to finalize the action plan, sources said. SHARE Copy link

