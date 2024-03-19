For young Republicans voting for the first time, “Trump is their [GOP] experience': NPR





Supporters applaud as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Waco Regional Airport last spring in Waco, Texas.

When former President Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, Rylen Bassett was in fourth grade. Living in Defiance County, Ohio, he convinced his mother to take him to a rally about 50 minutes outside of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

And the rest is history.

“After that, I fell in love with it,” Bassett recalls. “I was the kid who wore the Trump shirt all through elementary school. [school]”.

That year, he stayed up late to watch the debates. On career day, there was easy inspiration.

“I dressed up as Trump,” he said with a smile. “I wore a Trump hat, I wore the suit, I put the button on, I did it all.”

Now 18, Bassett is headed to Liberty University in the fall. He became a political enthusiast, passionate about gun rights and education.

Ohio's primary Tuesday marks the first time he has voted in a presidential contest. And although he has grown up since childhood and can recognize that the former president has his faults, Trump remains his man.

“He transformed the political universe,” Bassett said. “I still like the fact that he doesn’t back down from anyone…he’s still a conservative at heart.”

Rylen Bassett at fourth grade career day (left) and Bassett in his high school portrait (right). He told NPR that Trump's 2016 candidacy was "refreshing" and that he stood out from traditional political figures.

Bassett isn't the only one who feels an attraction to the former president. Trump won the Buckeye State twice, in 2016 and again in 2020.

And nationally, Trump has been on the political scene for nearly a decade. So for many young conservatives who voted for the first time this year, Trump has been the center of the Republican political world for much of their memory.

“Donald Trump is their Republican experiment,” said conservative pollster and strategist Sarah Longwell. “If you have become politically aware over the last decade, then the Republican Party, to you, really looks like Trump.”

For Longwell, this new generation of young conservatives is moving away from the traditional Republican candidates of past decades and closer to those who embody Trump and embrace his brash political style.

“For people who have chosen to identify as Republican or conservative, right now, they have done so because they like what they see from Donald Trump,” she said.

Generation Z and younger millennial voters overwhelmingly supported President Biden in 2020 and historically support Democratic candidates. That said, some recent national polls show Trump and Biden running more closely among voters under 35, leaving potential for the Republican Party as it focuses on battleground states where margins may be weak.

“You change 10 percent of that audience, you fundamentally changed a presidential race,” said John Brabender, a media consultant for the Trump campaign. He warned that if Trump has had influence on young conservatives, so has Biden.

“It can't be ignored how important it is, in some sense, that they view Biden as an overwhelming failure,” he added.

Back in Defiance County, Bassett and his friends recently founded a young Republican club, the Roosevelt Reagan Society. In January, they hosted a forum with Republican candidates running in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, focused on issues affecting young voters.

However, not all members of the group are eligible to vote in the 2024 elections. Jack Bourgeois and Elizabeth Thompson are two 15-year-old high school freshmen who helped found the club. When they think about the qualities they look for in a future presidential candidate, their wish list echoes a familiar sentiment.

“We would need someone who is strong, smart and an honest decision-maker,” Thompson said. “Someone who commands respect from other world leaders.”

“I would like a presidential candidate with a lot of nationalism,” Bourgeois added. “Someone who truly represents our country and shows the strength of America as a country.”

As for Bassett, when he thinks about his ideal future candidate, it's complicated. He likes Trump but disagrees with how Republicans have refused to compromise in the past, referencing Trump's opposition to recent bipartisan discussions in Congress on border legislation that failed.

“I want a strong Republican who is willing to stand up for what he believes in,” he said. “But at the same time, I want a strong Republican who knows when to lay down his cards.”

