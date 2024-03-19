Donald Trump is still mad about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar joke





“Donald Trump has repeatedly said I'm not good, Eric is starting to get jealous”

Jimmy Kimmel rejoiced in the fact that, unsurprisingly, Donald Trump is still complaining about the joke Kimmel made about him at the Oscars — check his notes — nine long days ago.

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host shared some extended clips from a recent Fox News interview in which the ex-president, with numerous accusations under his belt, was asked about his feud long-standing with Kimmel and the post Truth Social. Kimmel read during the Oscars. Once again, Trump called Kimmel a “bad host” and an “untalented guy,” prompting Kimmel to joke, “I guess I shouldn't be surprised.” Donald Trump has repeatedly said I'm not good, and Eric is starting to get jealous.”

Kimmel continued: “But what he doesn’t realize is that I love it. I love that it bothers him so much, I love that Fox chose a reporter that no one knows to interview him, and I especially love when he tries to turn the fact that everyone was laughing at him into a positive. Tendency

Indeed, Trump seemed to be bragging about the fact that the Oscars game had gone viral, but in a way that made Kimmel look like a fool (we're not going to try too hard to strain our brains by following that logic). But of course, Kimmel noted that the part that caught on was his punchline: “Thanks for watching, I'm surprised you're still standing — isn't it after your prison sentence?” – which has since been displayed on all sorts of merchandise, even a few billboards, and chalked outside Trump Tower.

“But if only I had kept my mouth shut,” Kimmel joked. “Imagine him telling someone they should have kept quiet. This should be on his tombstone: “I should have kept my mouth shut.” »

