PM Modi holds massive rally in AIADMK bastion of Salem in Tamil Nadu





This was the Prime Minister's third campaign in Tamil Nadu in three weeks. Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive rally in Salem in western Tamil Nadu, the stronghold of the BJP's former ally AIADMK and turf of party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. This was the Prime Minister's sixth visit to Tamil Nadu this year and the third campaign in three weeks, including a roadshow to Coimbatore yesterday, where the BJP has a greater presence. In 2021, the BJP won the Coimbatore assembly seat in alliance with the AIADMK. The strategy is to breach the stronghold of the Dravidian party to expand its negligible presence. Dr. Ramadoss' PMK joined hands at the Salem rally and introduced leaders of several smaller parties. Continuing his development pitch, Prime Minister Modi said he was targeting 400 seats in the upcoming elections, adding: “Our total will cross 400. We need to cross this milestone so that India develops and Tamil Nadu develops become the third largest economy in the world and become self-sufficient.” “Rahul Gandhi's comments on 'Shakti' were an attack on the Hindu religion,” PM Modi said against the ruling INDIA bloc and DMK. “At the first gathering of the INDIA alliance, its manifesto and intentions were revealed. At Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the INDIA alliance openly declared that it wanted to destroy the 'Shakti' of Hinduism. In religion Hindu, 'Shakti' means 'Matrushakti', 'Nari Shakti', the Congress and the INDIA bloc of the DMK are saying that this will destroy this Shakti,” he added. DMK treasurer TR Baalu ​​said, “PM Modi says women protect BJP… Women marched naked in Manipur. Can he say that there? Did he go there to console the women… If he speaks like this, it means he is afraid of defeat. » Tamil Nadu Congress leader and MP K Selvaperunthagai said, “He has distorted what our leader said. Rahul Gandhi referred to the power that has taken control of our institutions like income tax, law enforcement and the CBI. It is this power which he called 'Shakti'. The departure of the AIADMK has weakened the NDA in Tamil Nadu. With less than three per cent of the votes going to the BJP, the alliance is on shaky ground. While PMK's entry would help increase its vote share, the BJP is hoping that Prime Minister Modi's campaign blitz will break the curse in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Earlier in the day, he held a roadshow in Kerala's Pallakad, which BJP leaders said was aimed at improving the party's prospects in the state where its vote share declined between 2019 and 2021. Pallakad, a Congress-held constituency, which was once a stronghold of the CPM, considered the BJP as second runner-up in the previous elections.

