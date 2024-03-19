Hand over Imran to us, says KP in Punjab





PESHAWAR:

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's information advisor said on Tuesday that if the Punjab government could not guarantee the safety of PTI founder president Imran Khan – who, along with other prisoners in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, had been prevented from receiving visitors for two weeks due to “security threats” – – then he should be released to his provincial organization.

“Imran Khan should be handed over to the KP government if Punjab cannot ensure his security,” advocate Dr Muhammad Ali Saif, information assistant to the CM, demanded in a video message.

He added that restrictions imposed on the basis of “security concerns” had created “difficulties” for all prisoners.

“The Punjab government should not make people suffer because of its “incompetence” and “fear of Imran Khan”.

KP CM advisor claimed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was busy in 'photoshoots' instead of working in the province, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif indulged in 'unnecessary gossip » in Parliament to attract media attention.

“A 'drama' is being played out in Punjab to hide the 'incompetence' of its government.”

Said was referring to Punjab CM's recent visit to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, where she had Iftar (broke her fast) with the female prisoners.

The Punjab chief minister also visited the cell where her father, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, was imprisoned during his stay in jail.

Also Read: Court acquits Imran in two long-march vandalism cases

She inaugurated a 20-bed hospital dedicated to the rehabilitation of drug addicts and a video call center for prisoners in Kot Lakhpat jail.

In a post on social media platform

“I was in the same prison but I was never allowed to visit him. I have to see him today,” she added.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday met PTI founder president in Adiala jail after taking special permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After the meeting, Saif said in a statement that Gandapur followed Imran's instructions on important political issues.

He said the chief minister discussed party candidates for the Senate elections with Imran and obtained his consent.

Imran asked Gandapur to actively engage in discussions on federal platforms, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council, and collaborate with security agencies to enforce the rights of KP.

Last week, Adiala jail authorities allowed four PTI lawyers to meet Imran as per orders of the Islamabad High Court.

