Gallows humor. The notorious Russian double act appears to have become a tool in the Kremlin's efforts to crush dissent Novaya Gazeta Europe

Over the past decade, Russian comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, better known to the world as Vovan and Lexus, have established themselves as perhaps the most successful pranksters on the planet, having managed to fool George W. Bush, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had awkward phone conversations, although, unsurprisingly, they never turned their efforts towards Vladimir Putin.

Over the years, they narrowly avoided an international incident after pranking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and even prompted Putin to issue a rare apology (they're harmless guys) to Elton John after cheating on the singer British by making him believe that Putin had called to speak to him. discuss gay rights. However, neither Vovan nor Lexus like the term prankster. It is not entirely correct to call us pranksters. After all, a prank is a joke, said Kuznetsov Nation magazine in 2016, adding enigmatically: We use the technique for other purposes, which are, I believe, more necessary. Journalist pranks burst into the consciousness of the Russian public in 2011 with a phone call to Vladimir Churov, then head of Russia's Central Election Commission, during which Kuznetsov, posing as Arkady Dvorkovich, then deputy prime minister , informed Churov that he would soon resign.

Since then, their record of powerful scalps has been nothing short of astonishing, and includes Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, whom they said was posing as the son of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, attempting to negotiate the political asylum for his family, the late Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. a frequent recipient of attention from two people and dozens of others, including Mikhail Gorbachev, JK Rowling and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Vovan and Lexus are increasingly using deepfake technology to lure people into conversations, according to victims of their hoaxes, and are often able to reach their targets through trusted networks.

Their extraordinary success in reaching some of the world's best-protected politicians has fueled speculation about the true extent of their ties to Russian intelligence services.

Their approach is quite simple; Once they gain access to a public figure, the two men move from eminently reasonable to increasingly outlandish comments, interpreting their interlocutors' evasive responses to intentionally provocative remarks as acquiescence, sometimes even going up to editing parts of the recording.

However, their recent targeting of Russian dissident authors Boris Akunin and Dmitry Bykov suggests that the duo, whose ties to the Kremlin have long been rumored but remain unproven, are now turning their attention to Russians critical of of the war in Ukraine. In a call with Akunin in December, Vovan and Lexus hired actors to impersonate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his culture minister, and recorded Akunin saying he supported Ukraine and had even organized a fundraiser to support the Ukrainian troops. During the duo's subsequent call with Bykov, the writer expressed his desire to be useful to Ukraine. The recordings of the conversations immediately attracted the attention of pro-Kremlin politicians and propagandists, a State Duma deputy went on television to call Akunin an enemy who must be destroyed.

Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan, left) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus, right) on stage. Photo: Emin Dzhafarov / Kommersant / Sipa USA / Vida Press

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the authors' comments incriminating regardless of the context in which they were made, adding that the important thing was not how it was organized, but what 'they said. Even though neither writer now lives in Russia, the consequences for them have not been negligible: both have seen their books withdrawn from sale in the main Russian bookstores and various legal proceedings are underway. The publishers and bookstores that removed the writers from their lists also seemed to acknowledge that the phone calls from Vovan and Lexus were the reason they would no longer publish or sell Akunin's and Bykov's books. Online bookseller Liters said Akunin and Bykov were removed from their platform following statements made by both authors that required legal assessment as they may contradict the laws and regulations of the Russian Federation. Both writers have long been critical of the Kremlin. Akunin now lives in London, having left Russia ten years ago to protest the annexation of Crimea, but his name was recently placed on a Russian government register of terrorists and extremists and he was charged in absentia with justify terrorism. Bykov, who now lives in the United States, is no stranger to the consequences of his public opposition to the Kremlin, having been the victim of an attempted poisoning in 2019 over his dissident views.

Russian literary critic Galina Yuzefovich told media outlet Present Tense that booksellers and publishers most likely made decisions about Akunin and Bykov's work under direct and immediate pressure from the authorities. She said she believed it was not an abstract public outrage, but rather a call from the presidential administration. Commenting on his blacklisting, Akunin called the banning of books and the declaration of a writer as a terrorist an important step. Books have not been banned in Russia since Soviet times, and writers have not been accused of terrorism since the Great Terror, he said.

In February, following the Akunin and Bykov scandal, Vovan and Lexus played a prank on Lyudmila Ulitskaya, one of Russia's most popular contemporary novelists, in which she admitted to donating part of the royalties from his books to help Ukraine. While Ulitskaya was labeled a foreign agent in March, the AST publishing house stopped paying her royalties before then, Kommersant reported, and in February her books were reportedly removed from Moscow libraries.

Vovan and Lexus generally ignore journalists' questions about their ties to the FSB or GRU and present themselves as independent workers who only make money partly through hoaxes.

There is indeed no evidence of direct cooperation between the two men and the Russian authorities, but since the start of the war in Ukraine, lingering doubts about the coordination of their activities with the presidential administration have dissipated. . Since October, Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have hosted their own show on Russian state television, in which, in front of millions of viewers, they examine excerpts of their pranks taken out of context. This program is worth mentioning not only because it clearly refutes their already dubious claim to be legally and symbolically self-employed, but also because it proves that the authorities provide a platform and support for what is ultimately a campaign against Russian cultural dissidents. It is perhaps no coincidence that, as soon as Vovan and Lexus became presenters on state television late last year, they began paying special attention to pacifist artists and writers, such such as Bykov, Akunin and Ulitskaya, as well as internationally renowned cultural figures. figures like Pussy Riots Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.

Vovan and Lexus with the great Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, April 26, 2023. Photo: Vovan and Lexus / VK