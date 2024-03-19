Why aren't rich Republicans bailing out honest Donald Trump?





The Republican Party is united in its belief that Donald Trump's court-ordered financial woes are the product of the Democratic Party's legal policies. Liberal prosecutors and courts set out to persecute an honest businessman, harassing him for minor or no financial discrepancies. He is forced to liquidate his extremely solid business to pay bogus fines.

Conservative talk show host Mark Levin has absorbed these complaints and earnestly raises a natural follow-up question: Why isn't any patriotic-conservative businessman stepping in to bail out Trump with a loan?

Why is no Republican multi-billionaire offering to lend President Trump the funds needed to appeal this scandalous case in New York State? Are none of them liquid enough to help or are they joining in with the others to help? It's an outrage.

This is a completely natural response to the assumption that Trump's entirely legitimate business is facing a sudden cash crunch. And yet, none of the Republican billionaires have agreed to lend Trump the funds necessary to get him through this crisis in the short term.

Let me offer an alternative explanation for the paradox Levin observes: wealthy Republicans are reluctant to make large loans to Trump because he is, in fact, a crook.

Trump has built his entire business career on the principle that laws are just suggestions. The method was generally successful. When the government tried to get him to allow blacks to live in his father's apartment buildings, he defied the law and repeated the Justice Department's efforts to force compliance. He and his father illegally funneled millions of dollars into his pockets through a tax fraud scheme consisting of shell companies and false documents. He repeatedly and habitually refuses to pay contractors for services rendered. He boasted that he could bribe officials, a belief which, accurate or not, explained his brazen willingness to cheat and steal.

All of these methods worked for him. He was ultimately caught using duplicate ledgers to report different assessments to lenders and IRS agents, probably not Trump's worst crime, but one that could be proven in court.

Most recently, this week, Trump reportedly brought Paul Manafort back into his orbit. Manafort was imprisoned for tax evasion, witness tampering, illegal lobbying and other crimes. A normal, law-abiding politician or businessman who discovers that a close associate has been involved in criminal activity for an extended period of time will feel embarrassed and wish to distance himself from a criminal associate.

Trump's response was that Manafort had stood strong, refusing to cooperate with prosecutors, and that he should be rewarded for his loyalty. This is behavior that would be completely normal for Tony Soprano, but less so for a wealthy hedge fund owner, retail mogul, or any other type of wealthy Republican who might consider lending money to Trump.

And even though these wealthy Republicans are happy to vote for Trump again, their calculation is that he will come into office and pass a tax cut that will make them richer. If that requires them to lend money to a scammer who lies about everything, including his finances, that's a game changer. They would absorb the risk that there are other fraudulent appraisals in Trump's portfolio, and that Trump could stiff them as he did with his previous lenders. In short, this would mean that supporting Trump would likely lose them money, which is the opposite of their intention.

Of course, if I'm wrong about any of this, then Ken Langone, Elon Musk, Jeff Yass or other rich Republicans will soon show up to lend Trump money with full confidence that they can expect repayment.

But I don't think I'm wrong.

