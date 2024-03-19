Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on his victory and invites him to continue their close relations: “His re-election is a demonstration of the Russian people's full support”





During his appearance before the media early in the morning, after partial results showed that he had won the fake presidential elections by a landslide,Vladimir Poutine accept China: “Our relations have become clearer over the last two decades. They are now very strong, stable and complementary. Good personal relations between the leaders of the two nations also allow us to further develop ties.” Putin, after a question from a journalist from the Chinese state agency, Beijing is a “stability factor”. A few hours later, Monday afternoon, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who, after congratulating Putin on his victory, stressed that China would continue to maintain close communication with Moscow to “promote their partnership.” Xi did not hesitate to highlight the leadership of his Russian counterpart. “Your re-election is a demonstration of the Russian people’s full support for you,” the leader of the Asian superpower said. Just three weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022, Xi and Putin signed a “no-holds-barred” partnership. In March last year, Xi visited his colleague in Moscow. In October, it was Putin who returned to visit Beijing to attend a summit of the new Silk Road promoted by the Chinese president. It was Putin's second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the illegal expulsion of Ukrainian children. A few weeks ago, the Chinese ambassador in Moscow assured that Putin expected to make an official visit to Beijing this year. China has been the Kremlin's major economic and political supporter since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, which has helped maintain the Russian war machine. Contrary to Irn o North KoreaBeijing has not provided military support to Moscow, but refuses to let go of Putin's hand because it sees him as a key partner in its goal of defining a new world order not dominated by the United States. Xi's government, facing the international forum, has attempted to demonstrate moderation, trying to balance a strong alliance with Moscow while maintaining its policy of defending Ukraine's sovereignty and expanding trade with Russia. Bilateral trade balance sheet Beijing and Moscow boast of having reached a new bilateral trade record last year, surpassing the 240 billion dollars, which is 26.3% more than the previous year and up to 40% more than before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the time, Russia was China's eighth-largest trading partner. Now it's the sixth. Russia became China's main oil supplier for the first time in 2023: a record volume of 107.02 million tonnes of crude oil, the equivalent of 2.14 million barrels per day, ended up in the giant's processing plants. to Western sanctions. To avoid violating precisely these sanctions, refiners in China, which is the world's largest importer of crude oil, use middlemen to manage purchases, sometimes switching shipments to ships flagged in other countries, so in origin labeling Russia does not do this. appear. Major Russian energy and mining companies are now dependent on yuan China provides most of its foreign exchange needs, while more and more Chinese companies fall under Western sanctions after being accused of helping Moscow in its war.

