Journalist gets suspended sentence for insulting Erdoan





An Istanbul court has handed down a suspended sentence to a journalist accused of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over his criticism of the president on television, local media reported Tuesday. The 44th Criminal Court of First Instance of Bakrky on Tuesday sentenced journalist Levent Gltekin to 11 months in prison for insulting the president during a broadcast on the opposition channel Halk TV on September 27, 2022. Gltekin announced the development on his X account. In the case heard today, I was sentenced to 11 months and 20 days for insulting the president. Thanks, let's see. – Levent Gltekin (@acikcenk) March 19, 2024 The journalists' comments on Halk TV referred to a terrorist attack on a police station in the southern province of Mersin in September 2022, in which a police officer was killed. Gltekin said the government's polarizing discourse was responsible for such incidents in the country. If there is a separatist in Turkey, it is Tayyip Erdoan, Gltekin said, accusing the president of polarizing the population and trying to stay in power by fomenting enmity among the public. He also accused Erdoan and his government of being mired in corruption and of having no intention of relinquishing power. In his defense, during Tuesday's hearing, Gltekin emphasized the critical responsibility of journalists, adding that their main task is to inform and warn the public about events taking place in the country. In Turkey, thousands of people are being investigated, prosecuted or convicted of insulting the president, which constitutes a crime in Turkey, according to the controversial article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). Anyone who insults the president risks up to four years in prison, a sentence which can be increased if the crime was committed through the media. Data from the Department of Justice showed last week that between 2019 and 2022, a total of 52,348 citizens were investigated for insulting the president or insulting the nation, state, republic or Turkish state institutions, as provided for in Article 301. Only 1,716 complaints of insults were filed during the terms of the five presidents who preceded Erdoan. Turkey, known as one of the countries with the most imprisoned journalists in the world, ranks 165th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2023 report. World press freedom rankingsreleased in early May. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

