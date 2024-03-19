California's high-speed rail dreams could go crazy

The good news is that California will almost certainly one day have a high-speed rail line.

The bad news is that it looks a lot like Whoosh.

Whoosh is the name of the new high-speed rail line inaugurated last October on the Indonesian island of Java. Its existence is a major breakthrough. Whoosh is the first high-speed train in Southeast Asia and the Southern Hemisphere. Likewise, the California train could be the first truly high-speed service in North America. (This Amtrak And Florida Brightline don't count, they don't exceed 150 miles per hour.)

I rode Whoosh during a reporting trip to Java in February. It was disappointing, in a way that might provide some insight into what Californians are likely to think about the high-speed rail we'll eventually get.

Most stories on the possibilities of California high-speed rail, examine proven and efficient high-speed trains in Europe and East Asia. I myself have written about the glories of high-speed rail systems in Germany and Taiwan. Riding Whoosh was a very different experience.

Whoosh is the result of President Joko Widodo's administration's ambitions to build a high-speed rail line across the 600-mile stretch of the island of Java, from the megacity of Jakarta in the west to Surabaya in the east . California's official high-speed rail plans have a similar ambition, stretching 600 miles from San Francisco and Sacramento in the north to San Diego in the south. Both systems will use similar technologies and promise the same top speed of 350 kilometers or 220 miles per hour.

But neither the railway ambition, Indonesian nor Californian, seems likely to be realized in our lifetime. Whoosh is only a very partial realization of a trans-Java high-speed train: it stretches just 88 miles, from Jakarta to the outskirts of the city of Bandung, or the distance between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. Similarly, California voters approved high-speed rail in 2008 on the promise that it would connect Los Angeles to the Bay Area in less than three hours by 2020. Currently, only an initial 171-mile segment from Merced to Bakersfield is under construction, and even that is not planned. be operational until 2030.

I boarded Whoosh early on a weekday morning. The red train was shiny and new, and inside the car the seats were spacious and comfortable. But there were few other passengers. Even with subsidized fares that made my ticket the equivalent of $18, many trains were pretty empty. Reports indicate that Whoosh is already losing money, as many high-speed rail systems around the world do.

Why isn't Whoosh more popular? One reason echoes the failure of California's high-speed rail plans: the first segment of that train doesn't take you to the center of the biggest cities.

In Jakarta, you don't board the train in the city center but at Halim Station, in the southeast of the city. My taxi ride from central Jakarta took 45 minutes. Halim sits next to a smaller domestic airport, Jakarta's version of Burbank. But the train doesn't go to the airport, and you can't easily walk from the terminals, or even surrounding neighborhoods, to the station, because that involves crossing highways.

The train ride itself, from Jakarta to Bandung, was quick and uneventful. It only took 45 minutes, much better than the three hours the car ride would take.

However, on the other end of Whoosh, connections were even more strained. The train does not approach the center of Bandung. Instead, he dropped me off at Tegalluar station, well south of Bandung.

There I found myself surrounded by open land and a large football stadium. To get to central Bandung, where I was to interview local government members and visit a school, it would take me another 45 minutes in taxis. The two taxi rides in Jakarta and greater Bandung took 90 minutes, twice the time I spent on the train.

On my return trip from Bandung to Jakarta, I tried an alternative route. I boarded a special feed trainwhich operated slowly with diesel engines from central Bandung to another Whoosh station. This trip lasted 22 minutes. After Whoosh took me back to Halim Station in Southeast Jakarta, I took the Jakarta Metro back to where I was staying in Central Jakarta. This journey took 70 minutes.

California’s approach to high-speed rail suffers from a similar failure to connect. The first segment stays entirely in the Central Valley, not even penetrating the outer edges of the Bay Area or Southern California. The end points of the first segments, Merced and Bakersfield, have limited public transportation options; Getting to other destinations would require slow public transport connections or access to a car.

In California, as in Indonesia, it is unlikely that either rail project will ever produce a robust, deeply connected rail system. The obstacle is the same in both cases: the lack of public money.

Neither the Indonesian government nor the California government is willing to pay the high costs of a major high-speed rail system. Thus, both projects depend on funds from outside the state.

Funding for Whooshs came from China Belt and Road Initiative, Xi Jinping’s much-vaunted but largely failed infrastructure loan program. (Chinese entities therefore hold a large share of Whoosh). Meanwhile, California, despite state bond funds, needs the federal government to make high-speed rail happen. And Washington is a fickle partisan. The Biden administration recently sent a an injection of 3.1 billion dollars. The Trump administration previously withdrew money.

Worse still, Indonesia and California have experienced significant cost overruns and delays on their first train segments, scandals that discourage new investment. Whoosh was more than $1 billion over budget and four years behind its $7.2 billion debut. The cost of the first California segment is estimated at $33 billion, as much as the estimated cost of the entire system when voters approved it in 2008. Today, the price of the system as a whole is 128 billion dollars, and its completion is still decades away.

What I learned in Java is that, on high-speed rail as in other areas, you get what you pay for. And if your government doesn't spend the money to build robust, well-connected rail systems, you won't achieve much.