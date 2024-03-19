Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Shakti Amma speech in Tamil Nadu and digs in INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha elections





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on India's opposition bloc over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, saying those who want to destroy 'Shakti' will be destroyed. Addressing a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi said that in Tamil Nadu, 'Shakti' represents the divine presence embodied in female deities such as Kanchi Kamakshi Amman, Madurai Meenakshi Amman the 'Shakti peetha » and Samayapuram Mariamman. “These are Shakti,” he said. The 17th of March, while opposing the use of EVMs, Rahul Gandhi said, “”There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is: what is this Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. It's true. The soul of the King is in the EVM and in all the institutions of the country, in the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department. » Rahul Gandhi's remark sparked controversy and drew a sharp retort from PM Modi, who said every mother and daughter was a form of 'Shakti' for him. The Congress leader later clarified that by 'Shakti' he was referring to the power of the state. At the Salem rally on Tuesday, PM Modi further accused the Congress and its INDIAN bloc ally DMK of planning to destroy this essence. “At Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the INDI alliance openly declared that they will destroy Shakti, which is faith. What does Shakti mean in Hinduism – everyone in Tamil Nadu knows it,” PM Modi asserted. He accused the INDIA bloc of “deliberately and repeatedly insulting the Hindu faith”. “Every statement they make against this is well thought out,” he said. “INDIA alliance does not target any other religion, does not say a word against others, but will not waste a second in abusing Hinduism. How can this happen? They had even opposed the installation of sacred Sengol in Parliament. “Sengol is linked to Maths here, that’s why they deliberately insult him,” continued his attack. The Prime Minister also took inspiration from the epics and works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi to elaborate on the connection between 'Shakti' and Tamil beliefs, highlighting Bharathi's worship of Mother India in the form of 'Shakti' and his respect for the country's “nari shakti” (women's power), comparing himself to a similar worshiper of “Shakti”. He further referred to the NDA government's pro-women initiatives such as the Ujjwala scheme, stating that the essence of these schemes revolves around women empowerment ('naari shakti'). Published on: March 19, 2024

