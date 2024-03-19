Hong Kong security law could damage city's image as financial hub





Paul Chan, Hong Kong's top financial official, visited Paris, London, Frankfurt and Berlin last September to attract foreign investors. Last month, he abolished taxes on property purchases by foreigners in Hong Kong. And he is soon preparing to organize an international art exhibition, as well as conferences for big funds and advisors to wealthy families. Mr. Chan's fast pace of work represents an attempt to consolidate Hong Kong's role and image as Asia's financial center. But that effort is now colliding with a move by Beijing-appointed city leaders to further step up a crackdown on remaining political freedoms in the city. Hong Kong's legislature approved broadly worded security legislation on Tuesday. City leaders described the law as necessary to end foreign interference in local politics, but critics called it an all-encompassing effort to muzzle dissent. Under its top leader, Xi Jinping, China has over the past four years asserted greater influence over Hong Kong's laws and prosecutors. That has raised alarm bells for U.S. and European companies using the city and its open financial markets as a gateway to China. The mainland's economic woes, particularly in the real estate sector, have further shaken confidence in Hong Kong as a place to park money.

Many investors and companies have already started moving operations to Singapore, a rival that has the advantage of being an independent country located 2,000 miles southwest of China.

New national security rules have eroded Hong Kong's distinctive character for foreign companies and Chinese exporters. Its comparative advantage is less clear than it once was for many companies, said Mark Wu, director of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University. Shiu Sin-por, former director of the Hong Kong government's policy review agency and now a senior adviser to Beijing on Hong Kong issues, said the legislation would have no practical effect on trade or financial markets. That might create an image problem, but it wouldn't make any difference to ordinary investors, he said.

The crackdown coincides with an already difficult period for Hong Kong's economy and its financial sector. Its close ties to the mainland economy have been the city's greatest strength and have now become a liability as China's economic activity slows. The city's stock market has lost almost half its value in three years. Dozens of mainland property developers have defaulted on their bonds issued in Hong Kong, inflicting billions of dollars in losses on the city's investment funds and damaging the image of its bond market. Worse still, interest rates have soared in Hong Kong, to about the same level as those in the United States. Indeed, the city's currency is closely linked to and fully convertible to the dollar, a monetary policy that is central to the city's role as a global financial center. But high interest rates have hurt the city's vast real estate sector. Hong Kong has imposed lengthy quarantines during the pandemic, eroding its role as an air travel hub. Mainland Chinese cities like Shenzhen have built vast, state-of-the-art container ports, erasing Hong Kong's leadership in logistics.

Beijing has also introduced many duty-free shops on the Chinese island of Hainan. This eliminated much of the need for mainland buyers to cross the border into Hong Kong to avoid the combination of high import taxes and high mainland sales taxes.

Banks and consulting firms have already started sending staff to Singapore for politically sensitive activities, such as assessing the performance of mainland China's economy. Hong Kong's new law also poses an additional challenge to the city's once-vibrant media sector, which now faces prosecution for sedition for criticizing the government. Hong Kong was a British territory from 1842 until 1997, when London returned it to the control of mainland China. The city maintains a legal system based on the British common law system. Many mainland Chinese companies continue to sign contracts under Hong Kong law. The city's courts are seen as free from political interference on trade matters, although critics warn that the Hong Kong government now appoints pro-Beijing judges. Hong Kong's legal code since 1997, known as the Basic Law, requires the city to pass laws against sedition, secession, treason, subversion and theft of state secrets, as well as to prohibit foreign political organizations to carry out political activities in Hong Kong. City leaders tried to pass the law in 2003, but backed down after a huge street protest. Beijing then imposed its own national security legislation in 2020 after a wave of protests the previous year. Regina Ip, a senior member of Hong Kong's cabinet, said the new law would allow leaders to focus on the economy. We are 26 years behind schedule and, more importantly, we need to focus on boosting the economy in the next phase of our development, she said.

Ms. Ips' view was echoed by Leung Chun-ying, a senior adviser to Beijing's leaders and a former chief executive of Hong Kong, the highest government office. It is time for Hong Kong, not Beijing, to act, he said.

International criticism of the new law has been broad and fierce. This could result in significant restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and the right to dissent, said Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China. Hong Kong leaders say the law is being presented as more drastic than it actually is. They said Hong Kong's measures to limit foreign interference were less extensive than recent efforts by countries like Singapore and Australia, two of the main destinations to which many companies and investors are turning. Hong Kong law gives a broad role to the judiciary to review government decisions in national security matters, Leung said in an interview in Beijing.

Hong Kong businessmen say many of the activities banned by the new legislation could already be considered illegal in one form or another under Beijing's 2020 legislation. So they are watching how the new law is implemented. It's fair to say that most of the changes are already in place, said Steve Vickers, managing director of Steve Vickers and Associates, a regional corporate risk consultancy in Hong Kong.

